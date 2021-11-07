Elections 2021: EFF Scoops Robben Island From ANC in “Groundbreaking” Win

The EFF has secured a 51% victory on Robben Island in this year's local municipal elections

The former prison of political leaders and struggle stalwarts, it's the first time since democracy that the ANC has not won the municipality

EFF Western Cape Spokesperson Dr. Wandile Kasibe has described the moment as significant "in the unfolding history of South Africa"

The Economic Freedom Fighters have secured a historical victory on Robben Island following a 51.67% of votes obtained in their favour.

Their decision to campaign door-to-door on The World Heritage Site last Thursday has definitely borne fruit on the usually ANC-dominated municipality.

With just 144 voters registered on the island, the ANC walked away with 31.67% and the DA with 8.33%, The Daily Maverick reports.

Sharing his feelings about the win, EFF Western Cape Spokesperson Dr. Wandile Kasibe had this to say"

"This is important and must be celebrated not because we got votes from residents of the island, but because of its symbolic significance the site itself being a key site in the unfolding history of South Africa,” he told the SABC.

EFF says land expropriation without compensations is a non-negotiable

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that The Economic Freedom Fighters are in a 'king maker' position where they can choose a coalition and at the same decide who will take the majority in a municipality after the local government elections.

The party's central command team met on Friday to discuss its options. The EFF did not win a single municipality but Julius Malema is adamant that the party is growing.

The EFF has a set of seven non-negotiables that it will not budge on. The party will insist that all its coalition partners concede to these seven policies or they will not work with them.

One of these core pillars of the EFF is land expropriation without compensation.

The EFF also wants to have complete control of some municipalities and be allowed to appoint senior municipal managers without interference.

Demands

Here are some of the EFF's demands:

Land expropriation without compensation Creation of a state bank Cancel all student debt Creation of a state pharmaceutical company The insourcing bill needs to be passed The Stem is to be removed from the national anthem 24-hour clinics open seven days a week Free sanitary towels Free water and electricity for SASA beneficiaries

Source: Briefly.co.za