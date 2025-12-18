The funeral service of rapper and dancer Dugulth Ferreira, known as Junior King, has been confirmed

The family of the TikToker and businessman announced his funeral service on Wednesday, 17 December 2025

South Africans bid farewell to the social media influencer, who passed away on Thursday, 11 December 2025

Junior King's family confirms funeral service. Images: Junior King

Source: Facebook

Junior King's wife, Reece Lane, and his sister Lucinda Windvogel, have announced his funeral service details on their social media pages.

The rapper's family also recently confirmed that his memorial service will be held on Thursday, 18 December 2025, in the Eastern Cape.

The musician's wife had social media buzzing this week when she revealed that her son had reacted to his father's death.

Junior King's sister confirmed his funeral service on her TikTok account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

The funeral service for the Gqeberha artist will begin at 10:00 a.m. It will be held on Saturday, 20 December 2025, at Father's House Church in 30 Patterson Road, North End, Port Elizabeth, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Social media users react to the funeral service announcement

Pitbullmom4life said:

"🙏RIP to a true Legend! Condolences to the family and friends."

Janine💜 wrote:

"Ek het nou nog nie woorde, (I am speechless). My innige meegevoel. 😭Aan julle familie. Sterkte vir die moeilike tyd. 🙇‍♀️ (Strengths to you and the family).

Claudette❤️💯 replied:

"May God comfort your family. We all feel the loss of Junior King.🙏🕊️🤍😭😭😭😭😭."

Zara-lee🖤 responded:

"He who believes in the Lord will have life, everlasting life. May God comfort you and the entire family. Praying for understanding that surpasses all in this difficult time. God bless, sleep sweet JR King safe in the arms of Jesus 😇🙏🕊️."

Rusty Blade commented:

"Weeti of jule di comment gan sien but ons hie in Namibia gat dit baie wardeer as jule die services ken livestream gal. Mag God jule vrede gee en dra in die tyd," (I don't know if you will see my comment. I am in Namibia and wanted to know if we can live stream the services).

Bishneen Frieslaar said:

"Live memorial tonight from 4. I checked on the YouTube channel."

Toufeeq Solomons responded:

"R.I.P my G.O.A.T🥺🕊️💔."

Cruscenda Jeftha wrote:

"His death hit hard. An authentic soul who lived to inspire and better his circumstances as well as those of others and his kids. He lived with purpose, definitely, which is why it’s so hard to process. Live on King." 👑

Altaaf Takachi reacted:

"Strongs, Auntie Cinda, my deepest condolences to you and the fam, long live Junior King."

Junior King's family announces his funeral service. Images: Junior King

Source: Instagram

Junior King's wife breaks her silence following his sudden death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that musician Reece Lane broke her silence on the untimely passing of her husband, Junior King, who died on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Lane, who had a son with the talented dancer, recently posted a message on her social media account.

South Africans and fans of the 29-year-old Gqeberha entertainer paid tribute to him on social media.

Source: Briefly News