A new viral sensation, a little girl dubbed a "mini influencer," has captured netizens' hearts with her energetic dance to Felo le Tee's "Yebo Lapho"

The video, posted by @chandretamia, quickly garnered thousands of views and likes, showcasing her natural charisma and rhythm

Social media users praised her performance, predicting a bright future for the young star

The clip of a young dancer grooving to a popular track has quickly become a social media hit, with fans showering her with admiration and praise. Images: @chandretamia.

In the world of viral sensations, a new star has emerged, capturing the hearts of netizens with her infectious energy and impressive dance moves.

A video posted by @chandretamia showcases a little girl, a "mini influencer," dancing to Felo le Tee's hit song "Yebo Lapho."

The video, which quickly garnered thousands of views and likes, shows the young girl confidently and joyfully vibing to the music, bringing smiles to all who watch.

She's a natural vibe

Her natural charisma and rhythm have made her an instant favourite among social media users.

Comments on the video highlight the widespread admiration for the young dancer.

Kylie.💋 expressed her enthusiasm for the girl's dance moves:

"Ngihamba naye e’makube njalo 💅🏼"

Mandy'shadow jokingly showed just how much she loved the performance and commented:

"Sengzovele ngimnike no R350 wam wonke🔥🔥🔥😂"

Isabella mobiey pointed out the girl's confident dancing style:

"Selikhuluphele ijuba lomdanso🥰🥰🥰"

Bonnie indicated a newfound affection for the little star:

"😂😂😂ngaze ngamthanda bakith🥰🥰"

ThandekileNdlovu playfully referred to her as a "mini influencer," saying:

"Khuphuka lapho mini influencer 😅😅🥰"

Jay predicted a bright future, commenting:

"Siyomthola kude lo! 🔥😹"

Thlokomelo Mahlako P jokingly reminisced:

"We used to groove together 1996, she always had the vibe🤞😍😍"

zethugcaba drew a comparison to a famous actress, writing:

"She looks like Taraji P. Henson 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

EmeliMabona expressed optimism about the video's reach, saying:

"🙈🙈 I think we're gonna reach 1Milli🫶❤️ but Lili will always be herself"

Young girl dances like Michael Jackson, show energetic moves, and clip trends

Briefly News previously reported that her mother captured a video of a young girl dancing like Michael Jackson, which was eventually posted on TikTok.

The girl showcased her energetic dance moves in the clip, reminiscent of the late music legend.

Her mother uploaded the video and mentioned that her daughter loved listening to Michael Jackson's songs.

