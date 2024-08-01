A Cape Town woman had one of the worst experiences as she was anticipating a good day

The lady who stays in Parklands survived a robbery by three guys while she was withdrawing money

The online community reacted to her story, with many glad that she was safe and the thieves lost

A young lady was almost robbed at a Cape Town ATM. Images: @mahlelovescheeks/ TikTok, @aseecuba/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A Cape Town woman shared a sad video of how she almost lost all her money because of thieves in Parklands.

In the clip she uploaded, @mahlelovescheeks said she was going to work when she called an Uber to fetch her. She didn't have money on her therefore she asked the driver to pass by the bank.

Things went South from there when she was approached by a guy who pretended to help her, telling her what she should press on the bank keypad. The young woman said she was good, she didn't need any assistance. However, another guy arrived, telling her the same thing the other one said.

She insisted that she was doing fine, boom, a third guy came to her. This one didn't say a lot, he just started punching the bank keypad. At this point, the young lady's card was already inserted.

The gent moves away from her to the next target, leaving the young lady struggling to get her card from the ATM. Luckily, she quickly went to the Uber driver and told him the story and they rushed to the nearest bank to block the card. No money was taken. The lady made another card. She also warned people to be careful of their surroundings when going to the banks.

"Hi guys, please be safe. These scammers’ are working overtime too, getting drunk with our money. BEWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS, PLEASE🙏🏾❤️."

Woman almost robbed in Parklands

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers glad the woman is safe

The video raked 20k likes, with many online users thankful that the robbers didn't get what they wanted. Some shared similar experiences.

@shornkhumalo wrote:

"I don’t use my bank cards at ATMs. I cash send myself and withdraw at the ATM."

@precious okamhlanga makhebesi commented:

"Yooh sorry mahle it once happened to me ejoburg."

@Itss.axolilee said:

"Bless that Uber driver and I’m glad you’re safe though❤️."

@Xoliebae asked:

"Sorry babe. Why didn't you block the card on your app? I'm just wondering."

@Olwethu ngwayishe could relate:

"This is exactly what happened to me."

Delivery guy robbed at gunpoint

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Checkers Sixty60 driver who was robbed of groceries at gunpoint. @Mbonjeni1 posted a video of the incident on X.

In the video, the man is parked outside a property waiting to deliver groceries. Suddenly, two men come from behind him and rob the delivery man.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News