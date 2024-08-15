A lady shared a heartbreaking story of her child on social media and the clip went viral online

She opened up about her deadbeat baby daddy, and the video gained massive attraction on TikTok

The mom's story touched people as they rushed to the comments section to shower them with heartwarming messages

A South African mother opened up about her daughter and the situation with the deadbeat father.

A lady cried in her car after her daughter asked why the deadbeat dad hates them in a TikTok video. Image: @joaly_mn

Source: TikTok

Her story left many people in their feelings.

Woman cries in the car after daughter asks her why deadbeat dad 'hates' them

One lady who goes by the TikTok handle @joaly_mn got candid with her viewers. The mother shared that her daughter was crying because she expected her father to say "congratulations" to her as she was about to graduate; however, the man did not bother.

Seeing her child crying affected her so profoundly that she, too, went to cry in her car. @joaly_mn said her daughter asked her why their dad "hates" them so much. The mom went on to say that her son, who is the youngest, was sick and was discharged from the hospital after having "RSV complications" where he needed oxygen support.

@joaly_mn expressed that her daughter could not fathom how, with everything that was going on with her little brother, he could not even call to ask how he was doing, and the only time he called was to insult the mother of his kids.

"God is your restorer. Rest if you may, cry if you may, but do not give up. And know that already God made a way and that God himself said congratulations and he is providing and standing with mama to help mama provide," she told her daughter before she left to go and cry in the car.

She also advised her daughter to read Psalm 23 and encouraged everyone on the internet to rest but not give up. She said people should "accept and do not expect" from others as they could let them down, but always look up to God as he is constant and never changing.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the woman's story

The lady's video touched the online community as they flocked to the comments to send them heartwarming messages.

TshegoM said:

"Tell your little girl that her Tiktok aunties and uncles are proud of her, and she did well. Congratulations. It takes a village."

Addy0khoza expressed:

"We need a single mother group; the pain of seeing our child yearning for fatherly love to no avail, I'm. Crying."

Thuli shared:

"My dad never showed up to Important events in my life ( we are very close), and I Just don’t understand because we are close."

YT: Bonolo Motshwane commented:

"Congratulations to her. Tell her 70k of us are here saying congratulations, and we love her."

That girl Mel was touched:

"Oooh.. But God.. Wise words, mama.. Congratulations to your daughter. And pray her siblings to recover fully."

