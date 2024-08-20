A woman criticised individuals who date older or married men for financial gain, highlighting the superficiality and negative impact of such lifestyles

She warns that despite material wealth, these individuals often experience insecurity and unhealthy relationships

The video has sparked a range of reactions, with many viewers supporting Sihle's candid perspective

A recent video by @sihleeey, titled "Run While You Still Can," has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from viewers on social media.

In the video, Sihle Mfethu sharply criticises individuals she calls "baddies" who date older or married men primarily for financial gain.

She warns the younger generation not to fall prey

@sihleeey's critique revolves around the superficiality of a lifestyle driven by money.

In the video, she argues that despite the material wealth these individuals may accumulate, such as luxurious apartments and cars, their overall quality of life suffers:

"To grow up and realize how much money is such a scam."

She noted that the more money these individuals acquire, the more insecure and unhealthy they become.

She describes how their relationships are tainted by secrecy and instability, often due to their partners' questionable backgrounds, and highlights the futility of their pursuits in enhancing their lives.

She draws attention to personal sacrifices these "baddies" make, including undergoing cosmetic surgeries and engaging in morally questionable activities.

Citing a disturbing interview with a woman who works in similar circles, Sihle questions the value of a glamorous lifestyle built on such foundations.

"There's a scripture in the Bible that talks about sexual immorality, and it says that it's the biggest sin because it's the only sin that one commits against their own body."

The creator takes a jab at feminism

Sihle also critiqued modern feminism for not fully addressing the consequences of these choices, instead focusing on the notion of personal freedom.

She argued that while women are encouraged to make their own choices, the negative repercussions of those choices are often overlooked.

"God has given us two options, life and death. He asked us to please choose life."

She also urged young women to consider the long-term impacts of their decisions.

Mzansi agrees with her

The video has garnered a range of responses from social media users. Many have praised Sihle for her candidness, with comments such as @mandisa_gumede26 praising her.

"Sihle Mfethu🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️🔥🔥"

@iBhomoshe♡♡ expressed strong support:

"Wakhuluma dadewethu😩" [You have spoken my sister.]

@Kgarebe Ya Motswana echoed the same sentiments:

"Sihle 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@Siphephelo Mpungose noted that while they do not often share the same views, in this regard, she fully agreed with him:

"For the first time ngiyakuzwa." [For the first time I hear you.']

@2k.T also noted:

"🌻Isilungu Angisazi Kodwa ukhuluma IQINISO💯🇿🇦" [I don't know English but you're right.]

@Keorapetse M added:

"Bathong Sihle 😩"

@Kgalalelo also stated the situation:

"It's bad Sihle 💔"

