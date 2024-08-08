Young Woman Defends Her Self-Esteem Against Haters in TikTok Video
- A babe confidently addressed criticism online, rejecting claims that she's envious of pretty girls
- She critiqued the reliance on filters and artificial beauty standards
- Mzansi agreed with her and sent words of support on social media for her authenticity and self-acceptance
This young lady addressed recent criticism online aimed at her self-confidence. She confidently responded to comments that she was envious of "pretty girls and baddies".
Addressing bullying comments
In the video, which has quickly gone viral, @sihleeey addressed the criticism head-on:
She challenged the notion that her confidence stemmed from insecurity and addressed the bullying comments.
“It's always coming from girls that can't live without using filters on their videos and pictures. That’s what happens when you have a false sense of confidence because you start coming for people with real confidence.
"I know what my face looks like. I know what my teeth look like and I still come on here with no filters and I make videos"
@sihleeey further critiqued the obsession with filters and the artificial standards of beauty that they create.
“You feel confident and pretty because that’s not your face. That’s Kim Kardashian's face that was put on your face and that’s why you think you are better than everyone."
South Africans applauded her
Her video has sparked a wave of support on social media. Comments praising her authenticity and confidence flooded in, with many viewers applauding her stance.
Luthando said:
"USihle mhle. Period." [She's pretty.]
sibusisonkosi575 also highlighted her beauty:
"Umuhle wena Sihle original woman." [You're pretty Sihle, original woman.]
Zamahlubi Hadebe added that:
"Phezukwabo nana🥰🥰" [On top of them nana.]
SaneliMolefe applauded her:
"Sihle mf2🙌"
t.w.i.g.g.y 🌸 shared the same sentiments:
"Sihle 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆❤️🫡"
Mdineka. omncane also took a jab at the girls using filters:
"Batshele ukuthi ifilter ayihambi nabo." [Tell them that the filter doesn't go well with them.]
Brian k added:
"Cook Sihle 🔥"
𝒜𝓃𝑒𝓁𝑒 noted Sihle was not here to play:
"One thing about you? uzositshela indaba zethu🥺😂"
Lungelo 😇 asked:
"Hawu sesenzen manje?"
Mnikazi weNkani🦋, however, indicated that her rant was irritating:
"Cha! kodwa sona iscefe unaso shame, ukuthi ngiyazithanda izindaba ngabe kade ngakuBlocka unescefe😭" [No but, you are irritating shame, good thing I like gossip because I would've blocked you a while ago.]
