"Tough times are lasting": Broke Students Split a Packet of Chips in Style
- These financially overstretched students made a birthday celebration from a packet of chips and shared the moment on TikTok.
- In the video, one student cut a styrofoam container to split the chips while they all sang "Happy Birthday"
- The clip quickly gained attention, with many on social media sharing humorous and heartfelt reactions
A group of broke students turned a humble packet of chips into a memorable celebration. In a video shared by the tiktok user @oxywlr, one student was seen cutting a styrofoam container in half to share the chips with a friend.
As the chips were divided, the students sang "Happy Birthday," creating a moment that resonated deeply with many on social media.
The broke students' split chips
The video quickly gained attention, with Mzansi flooding the comments section with humorous and heartfelt reactions:
The TikToker @oxywlr captioned the video "suffering, " leaving Mzansi in stitches.
Bahle commented:
"Not me seeing this 😹 tomorrow is my birthday 😭"
Melanin Xolile shared a similar experience:
"Mina nosis wami, we count them sithole alinganayo.🥺😁" [Mi sister and I count them so that we can equally share them.]
𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵.𝓶 asked:
"Nenzani lapho eres😭?" [What are you doing there at Res?]
Yamcola responded with:
"Why would you..."
Masegonhlapo0 laughed off the situation, simply stating:
"Suffering😂"
Therealgod745 added a survival tip as a broke students hinting at the classic combination of chips and bread during financially tight times:
"Eat with 1 loaf bread 🥺"
Katli expressed gratitude for the small joys:
"At least you have chips."
Senamile.m🎀 echoed the struggles many students face, commenting:
"Tough times are lasting😭."
Dzimati emmaculate summed up the spirit of the moment with:
"❤❤❤❤ best birthday 🎂 ❤ ever."
lisax4 commented:
"Otsile why mara?😭"
Kgomotso echoed the same sentiments:
"Why?😂"
Jacob echoed one of the students in the video:
"You wastin wishes😭"
Source: Briefly News
