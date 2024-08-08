These financially overstretched students made a birthday celebration from a packet of chips and shared the moment on TikTok.

In the video, one student cut a styrofoam container to split the chips while they all sang "Happy Birthday"

The clip quickly gained attention, with many on social media sharing humorous and heartfelt reactions

A group of broke students turned a humble packet of chips into a memorable celebration. In a video shared by the tiktok user @oxywlr, one student was seen cutting a styrofoam container in half to share the chips with a friend.

As the chips were divided, the students sang "Happy Birthday," creating a moment that resonated deeply with many on social media.

The broke students' split chips

The video quickly gained attention, with Mzansi flooding the comments section with humorous and heartfelt reactions:

The TikToker @oxywlr captioned the video "suffering, " leaving Mzansi in stitches.

Bahle commented:

"Not me seeing this 😹 tomorrow is my birthday 😭"

Melanin Xolile shared a similar experience:

"Mina nosis wami, we count them sithole alinganayo.🥺😁" [Mi sister and I count them so that we can equally share them.]

𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵.𝓶 asked:

"Nenzani lapho eres😭?" [What are you doing there at Res?]

Yamcola responded with:

"Why would you..."

Masegonhlapo0 laughed off the situation, simply stating:

"Suffering😂"

Therealgod745 added a survival tip as a broke students hinting at the classic combination of chips and bread during financially tight times:

"Eat with 1 loaf bread 🥺"

Katli expressed gratitude for the small joys:

"At least you have chips."

Senamile.m🎀 echoed the struggles many students face, commenting:

"Tough times are lasting😭."

Dzimati emmaculate summed up the spirit of the moment with:

"❤❤❤❤ best birthday 🎂 ❤ ever."

lisax4 commented:

"Otsile why mara?😭"

Kgomotso echoed the same sentiments:

"Why?😂"

Jacob echoed one of the students in the video:

"You wastin wishes😭"

