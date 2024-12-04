A local content creator shared a TikTok video of himself eating his child's tin of baby formula

Knowing baby items don't come cheap, the curious man said he wanted to taste something expensive

Social media users in the post's comment section laughed at the man's actions, casting no judgment

A curious father shared that he tasted his child's baby formula. Images: @dr.dzunnie

Source: Instagram

While there are certain items babies can't try, it doesn't stop adults from sampling a few baby foods out of curiosity and nostalgia. One man went as far as trying baby formula, and surprisingly, he received no judgment from online viewers.

An expensive taste test

When it comes to our little ones, spending thousands of rands monthly on one person becomes a reality for many parents. One woman even shared that she spent R3 000 on her four-week-old baby.

Baby formula is one of the items that don't come cheap, and proud father and TikTokker Dzunisani Khoza, who uses the handle @dzunniekhoza, thought he'd give the tin of powder a try.

The man scooped the baby formula and put it in his mouth, humorously writing in the post:

"I wanted to taste something expensive."

Watch the video below:

Baby formula taste test humours SA

The cost of baby formula can shock new fathers or parents who have long been in the game. So, it was no surprise when social media users reacted with laughter instead of judgment when the man tasted his child's powdered food.

@bonolomokone670 said to the father:

"That smile says you have done this before."

@blessedone915 confessed in the comments:

"I always do this whenever I make food for my daughter."

@oletilwekopano said with humour:

"No one must judge. It's your money. Taste it."

@rmokwen laughed and said:

"Bro can't buy expensive things and not taste it."

Also a lover of baby milk, @nobuhle_wasempendle told the online community:

"Every time I check my baby's bottle's temperature, I squeeze it straight into my mouth. I’m taking out the poison, bathong!"

@usermbulimafisa commented with a laugh:

"I have three kids, and my fourth is on the way. I have never tasted the formula. Maybe I must taste."

Chicken feet used to stop child drinking R500 milk

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who didn't want to spend much money on baby formula and used a unique way to get her baby off the bottle.

The woman attached chicken feet to her daughter's bottle to save R500 at the store.

