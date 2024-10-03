A new mom hopped on TikTok to share her motherhood journey so far and how affordable her baby has been

Zintle filmed a four-minute video explaining her four-week-old baby's needs and the amount of money she had spent

Social media users shared opposing views on whether or not babies are affordable or expensive

Mothers often share how one can never fully prepare for motherhood and a new mom; Zintle proved that true in her now-viral TikTok video.

South African women could not decide whether or not babies were expensive. Image: @zintlemofficial

Source: TikTok

The lady shared her journey so far with her four-week-old baby, who constantly needs nappies and baby formula.

SA reacts to lady spending R3K on baby

For a very long time, women have complained about how expensive babies are as they are constantly eating, pooping and growing, which means food, nappies and clothes need to be bought.

Zintle shared a breakdown of what she had to buy for her 28-day-old baby and how much she spent on them. The new mom bought six packs of nappies, which cost R750.

Her baby also drank four tins of baby formula, which cost over R900. The mom also had to spend R132 on baby wipes. The new mother shared that her baby's meds cost over R1500. Besides clothing and other accessories, Zintle spent close to R3000 on her four-week-old baby.

She shared her clip with the caption:

"Babies are expensive. How much did I spend for my four weeks baby."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi argues whether babies are expensive or not

Social media users shared their thoughts on having babies:

@lethinjabulo made commented:

"I spend about R12k on my daughter, and she's five. That's just the basics. Kids are expensive."

@oratheinteriorarchitect was a happy childfree woman:

"And suddenly, my period pains aren't that bad."

@Thuto:

"I'll stick to bucket for one."

@Nokukhanya❤️ shared:

"Mine is 18 weeks, and I have never spent more than R2k."

@Uppity South African ❤️🇿🇦 was doing well:

"I'm not going to lie; I didn't feel like my son was expensive. He's in private school now, and I still feel like I can afford him."

@Sasa shared her monthly spendings on her baby:

"Mine is eight weeks. I spend about R700 a month."

@Mamba:

"I spend R2k on my newborn per month. I saw some things I didn't need to buy at all. Now that I've cut down that unnecessary stuff, I still spend R2k. He is five months now."

@Pumpkin shared:

"Have babies. I can't even afford myself."

@Neuoe Khoete explained:

"I honestly feel like my baby's monthly essentials started becoming a bit pricey once she began to eat, but otherwise, as a newborn, my only expenses were diapers, wipes and clothes."

Lady shows off baby food haul bought online purity Shop

Briefly News also reported that a South African woman took to social media to share a video of her unboxing a delivery from Purity. She opened the box to reveal several baby food jars and other toiletry items that she got for R210.

The bargain appealed to many netizens online who expressed excitement about wanting to purchase the goodies too.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News