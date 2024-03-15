A South African single mom, Mikaela Ann, shared a TikTok video detailing her son's monthly expenses

The total cost of R8 600 included a helper, formula, food, toiletries, and vaccinations

Many viewers were shocked by the high cost, with some delaying their plans of having children

A single mom, Mikaela Ann, shocked many on TikTok with a video detailing her monthly childcare expenses. Image: @mikaela_ann

A woman left many netizens shaken and stressed after sharing just how much she spends on her child as a single mother.

Woman shares monthly baby expenses

Mikaela Ann posted a TikTok video sharing a breakdown of monthly costs that go toward her son's care.

These include R5 000 for her helper, who watches her son five days a week when she's at work, R1 500 for formula, R1 000 for Purity and baby cereals, R900 for toiletries, and R200 for vaccinations, totalling R8 600.

SA stressed by mom's baby budget

Mikaela Ann's video sparked shock and disbelief among many netizens who were surprised to learn how much the single mother pays to care for her child.

Others expressed that they weren't ready to have children yet after seeing how much Mikaela Ann parts with monthly.

@setjie m replied:

"R5000 for a helper? 5 days a week? How do I apply? And where do I send my CV?"

Poppy Picasso said:

"You must have a minimum of R1 million before you fall pregnant Yoh Hai!"

Buhle_Nikelo replied:

"I-salary yomuntu uR8600 ay I’m not ready."

Not Kiara commented:

"Thanks for reminding me I can’t afford one now, I’ll borrow my nephews He is so adorable though."

The Critic 1 wrote:

"You are fortunate to have these financial resources that allow the best."

Shirms commented:

"I love how you say helper and not nanny!!"

Shani Kisten replied:

"For everyone saying that 5k is too little. The minimum wage for a helper in SA is currently 4k."

Melajay commented:

"And dad's pay 1000 maintenance a month ."

Siphe_Xulu wrote:

"Shuthi mina ingane ngisakude kakhulu ukubanayo ."

❤ replied:

"Awungiphe le yakhe ye Grant."

