American woman Kimari Jones posted a TikTok video of a hug prank she played on her husband

She asked a random woman to hug him in public and pretend they already knew each other

Viewers said the husband looked terrified, with several joking that he seemed close to tears

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Pictures of the stunned husband. Images: Kimari Jones

Source: TikTok

American woman Kimari Jones filmed a viral TikTok prank on her own husband this week. She asked a random woman to hug him and act like an old friend. The clip has since gone viral online, racking up over 4,6 million likes and thousands of comments.

The hug prank has become a popular trend on TikTok in recent months. Many women use it to test how their partners react when a stranger shows sudden affection. Jones decided to try the same prank on her husband at home.

Husband’s reaction goes viral

In the clip, the husband looked completely stunned the moment the woman greeted him warmly. His face shifted from confusion to something close to panic within seconds. Several viewers said his eyes appeared to well up with tears.

The footage spread quickly across social media after Jones shared it online. Thousands of users flooded the comment section with their own reactions to his response. Many found the moment both funny and oddly touching to watch.

Some commenters joked that his fearful reaction showed just how much he loves his wife. Others said his emotional response looked more like guilt than shock, sparking playful debate. A few pointed out that his day seemed to be going well before the prank happened.

The video adds to a wave of similar hug pranks currently trending on TikTok. Couples across different countries have been filming their own versions to see how partners react. Jones’s clip has become one of the most talked-about examples so far this month.

Watch the prank in the video below:

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Source: Briefly News