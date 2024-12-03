Debatable Plug: Woman Shows “Most Amazing Thing” on Spur’s Menu, Splits SA

A South African woman shared a video on TikTok showing what she thought was the "most amazing thing" she could find on Spur's menu

The young woman commented that people were not South African if they didn't try the debatable item

Some social media users agreed with the Spur customer, while others thought what she had was gross

A young Mzansi woman divided people online by sharing what she thought was the "most amazing thing" on Spur's menu. Images: @cassidyrosebotha / TikTok, fotostorm / Getty Images

Source: UGC

When it comes to Spur, many food lovers have their favourites to claim as the best item on the menu, sparking endless debates about the top choice.

One local woman shared what she believed to be the "most amazing thing" the restaurant offers, igniting a wave of divided opinions among South Africans.

"Most amazing thing" at Spur

Durban-based TikTok user Cassidy-Rose Botha uploaded a video on her account (@cassidyrosebotha) telling app users that she would plug them with the best thing to exist on Spur's menu.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to the waiter, the young woman asked:

"Can I please get the most amazing thing to exist on the Spur menu?"

Playing along, the waiter told Cassidy-Rose that he knew what she was talking about and brought her a creme soda float (a glass of creme soda (a drink that once surprised an American woman) with ice cream on top).

A satisfied Cassidy-Rose said:

"You're not actually South African if you've never had a creme soda float before."

Watch the video below:

Woman's take on Spur item divides Mzansi

While Spur may be many South Africans' and Tyla's go-to restaurant, the item the woman claimed was the best had many people split in the comment section.

@chelsjewell wrote in the comment section:

"Spur's nachos are the best. I can make a creme soda float at home."

@namhla.manana said to app users:

"Now, why did I expect her to show us food?"

@gaomolefii shared with Cassidy-Rose:

"You just unlocked a childhood memory."

@papa_fj7 laughed and said:

"Aah, I remember having this as a kid."

@luhntsi told the online community:

"I guess I'm not South African enough because, wow, I'm not having that."

@stacey_girliethings wrote in the comment section:

"Sorry, there has to be one of us. I hate creme soda, and the audacity to have it with soft serve, I can't. My husband lives for these, and I hate them."

Adorable girl happy to eat at Spur

In another story, Briefly News reported about a little girl who ate her Spur meal and loved every second of it. People gushed over the adorableness and commended the mom for the girl's appreciative nature.

The girl's mother spoke to Briefly News and explained why the little darling considered that day the best day of her life.

Source: Briefly News