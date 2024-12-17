A well-known TikTokker baffled his followers after he listed his strict relationship requirements for 2025

His high demands made many gasp in disbelief as he planned to live the softest life next year

Social media users mocked him for his desires and created a conversation with over 6K comments

Men are starting to understand their worth, too, in a relationship. This part had been reserved for women who desired better love experiences.

A well-known TikTokker baffled many with his high relationship requirements for 2025. Image: @darrylcvega

A popular TikTokker, Darryl, made it known that broke ladies are no longer his type as of 2025.

Gent with no car shares strict relationship requirements

Men no longer want to mix with broke women, and a famous TikTokker made sure that the memo reached his fellow gents by sharing his strict relationship requirements for the upcoming year. Although he does not possess the things he desires in a partner, he is confident enough to demand them.

Darryl's 2025 relationship requirements:

Must have car

Have a house, no rental

Must have money to help him invest

Must live in a tropical location

Darryl's clip floored many social media users and generated over 2.3 million views who found him to be ridiculous. He urged suitable people to contact him ASAP.

Watch the video below:

Social media users reacts to broke man's relationship requirements

TikTokkers were amazed by the gent's gull behaviour and commented:

@✨ Bella✨ hilariously asked Darryl:

"Anything else, princess?"

@Andrèa_Gracelynn_Adams noticed how quickly he made his point:

"This is the first time he got straight to the point."

@AlwaysH3RR explained the guy's nobility:

"He's looking for what all dudes are looking for; the only difference is that he is honest. He is looking for help."

@Janine ciru 🇰🇪🇵🇸 trolled the guy for his unrealistic desires:

"He forgot to add that he needs someone who can pay his dowry."

@Nasingura made fun of his sassy ways:

"My sister, you're looking for a man."

@✨Ms. March thought he'd make a perfect president for the men's conference:

"Darryl, preach for all the broke man out there."

