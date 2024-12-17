“Anything Else, Princess?”: Gent With No Car Shares Strict Relationship Requirements, Peeps Baffled
- A well-known TikTokker baffled his followers after he listed his strict relationship requirements for 2025
- His high demands made many gasp in disbelief as he planned to live the softest life next year
- Social media users mocked him for his desires and created a conversation with over 6K comments
Men are starting to understand their worth, too, in a relationship. This part had been reserved for women who desired better love experiences.
A popular TikTokker, Darryl, made it known that broke ladies are no longer his type as of 2025.
Gent with no car shares strict relationship requirements
Men no longer want to mix with broke women, and a famous TikTokker made sure that the memo reached his fellow gents by sharing his strict relationship requirements for the upcoming year. Although he does not possess the things he desires in a partner, he is confident enough to demand them.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Darryl's 2025 relationship requirements:
- Must have car
- Have a house, no rental
- Must have money to help him invest
- Must live in a tropical location
Darryl's clip floored many social media users and generated over 2.3 million views who found him to be ridiculous. He urged suitable people to contact him ASAP.
Watch the video below:
Social media users reacts to broke man's relationship requirements
TikTokkers were amazed by the gent's gull behaviour and commented:
@✨ Bella✨ hilariously asked Darryl:
"Anything else, princess?"
@Andrèa_Gracelynn_Adams noticed how quickly he made his point:
"This is the first time he got straight to the point."
@AlwaysH3RR explained the guy's nobility:
"He's looking for what all dudes are looking for; the only difference is that he is honest. He is looking for help."
@Janine ciru 🇰🇪🇵🇸 trolled the guy for his unrealistic desires:
"He forgot to add that he needs someone who can pay his dowry."
@Nasingura made fun of his sassy ways:
"My sister, you're looking for a man."
@✨Ms. March thought he'd make a perfect president for the men's conference:
"Darryl, preach for all the broke man out there."
3 more relationship-related stories by Briefly News
- Woman’s alleged ex regrets cheating after she gives Pedi gent a chance
- Gent makes it drizzle, gives bae R90 DJ Khaled-style
- Woman chooses wealthy stranger over hustling boyfriend, SA reacts
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News