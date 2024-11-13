“I Love Her Now”: Granny Hilariously Ruins Lady’s Selfie After Popping Out False Teeth, SA Floored
- A lady on TikTok floored Mzansi with her now-viral clip where her grandmother showed off her funny side
- The hun tried taking a cute selfie with her gogo only for her to ruin it with a hilarious trick
- Social media users were floored by the and flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts
A lady made everyone’s day when she posted a hilarious video of her failed selfie with her grandmother.
The hun did not expect her gogo to pull off the hilarious trick and fell to her knees laughing.
SA floored by lady’s failed selfie in viral TikTok
A hun generated millions of views after her video with her grandmother went viral on TikTok. The lady tried to take a selfie with her grandmother at a family event.
Without any warning, the grandmother hilariously popped her false teeth out and ruined the selfie. The hun could not believe the silly moment and got weak from laughing:
“I can’t stop laughing.”
Watch the video below:
Mzansi floored by gogo popping out teeth in viral video
Social media users were dusted by the hilarious clip and commented:
@Tshenolo🧚🏾♀️💋became a fan:
“I don’t know her, but I love her now.”
@Baytu was stunned:
“No, she did not.”
@ofentse segoko pointed out:
“The serious face after laughing.”
@ofentse segoko could not believe her eyes:
“The way my jaw dropped.”
@Khorffe☕️ Bhrown🌹shared her experience:
“I remember when I saw my grandpa’s teeth come like this when I was a kid. I thought he was a bad person.”
@Nelly mchunu said:
“She just made my day.”
@YOUTUBE: Bonolo Motshwane realised:
“Our parents are kids, shame.”
Gogo amazes SA by doing Kehlani dance challenge
Briefly News also reported that a young South African lady tricked her grandmother into doing a famous TikTok dance challenge that took the world by storm. Maria told her gran that the dance was a school assignment and filmed her cute attempt at the popular dance.
Social media users were touched by the guardian’s willingness to help her young one thrive.
