A lady on TikTok floored Mzansi with her now-viral clip where her grandmother showed off her funny side

The hun tried taking a cute selfie with her gogo only for her to ruin it with a hilarious trick

Social media users were floored by the and flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts

A lady made everyone’s day when she posted a hilarious video of her failed selfie with her grandmother.

Mzansi was floored by a gogo hilariously ruining a lady's selfie. Image: @machedi0

The hun did not expect her gogo to pull off the hilarious trick and fell to her knees laughing.

SA floored by lady’s failed selfie in viral TikTok

A hun generated millions of views after her video with her grandmother went viral on TikTok. The lady tried to take a selfie with her grandmother at a family event.

Without any warning, the grandmother hilariously popped her false teeth out and ruined the selfie. The hun could not believe the silly moment and got weak from laughing:

“I can’t stop laughing.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by gogo popping out teeth in viral video

Social media users were dusted by the hilarious clip and commented:

@Tshenolo🧚🏾‍♀️💋became a fan:

“I don’t know her, but I love her now.”

@Baytu was stunned:

“No, she did not.”

@ofentse segoko pointed out:

“The serious face after laughing.”

@ofentse segoko could not believe her eyes:

“The way my jaw dropped.”

@Khorffe☕️ Bhrown🌹shared her experience:

“I remember when I saw my grandpa’s teeth come like this when I was a kid. I thought he was a bad person.”

@Nelly mchunu said:

“She just made my day.”

@YOUTUBE: Bonolo Motshwane realised:

“Our parents are kids, shame.”

Gogo amazes SA by doing Kehlani dance challenge

Briefly News also reported that a young South African lady tricked her grandmother into doing a famous TikTok dance challenge that took the world by storm. Maria told her gran that the dance was a school assignment and filmed her cute attempt at the popular dance.

Social media users were touched by the guardian’s willingness to help her young one thrive.

Source: Briefly News