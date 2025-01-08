A South African man recorded one of his grandmother’s wisest moments and warmed Mzansi people after uploading the clip on TikTok

Samkelo raved about being raised by the elderly lady full of wisdom that he carried throughout his everyday life

Social media users received what the granny said and generated 3.3K comments agreeing with what she said

The elderly are full of wisdom because of the raw life experiences they’ve had over time on Earth.

Youngsters look up to the older generation as they go through and conquer similar obstacles.

Gent shares wise words from grandma in viral TikTok

A young South African man named Samkelo proved that he didn’t depend much on Ted Talks and Oprah Winfrey’s talk show to gain wisdom. The chap had a grandmother who guided him through his life by dropping random life lessons on him.

In a now-viral video on TikTok, the granny told young and older people to never ever look down on anyone:

“Don’t you ever look down on anyone below you as they will not fall; only those above experience the fall.”

Her wise words touched many souls who expressed themselves in a thread of 3.3K comments. Samkelo captioned the clip:

“Being raised by a grandmother is a direct blessing from God. I love you, gogo, thank you.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to wise words from granny in viral TikTok

Social media users were touched by a wise woman’s words and expressed themselves in the comments:

@uNonku Msomi said:

“Definitely the word of the year.”

@Blackbatafli wrote:

“Drop the mic. Gogo just finished the year as it began.”

@Nazneen announced:

“Realist thing I’ve seen on this app today.”

@Bheki Nyandeni confessed:

“I watched this more than once, and it hits differently with each listen.”

@Basetsana echoed:

“Don't look down on the poor person because the poor person is already down. They don't fall; only those who are on top can fall.”

