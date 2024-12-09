Global site navigation

“She Is a Diva”: Lady Rates Grandma’s Saucy Shoe Collection in Viral TikTok Video
People

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A lady on TikTok showed off her grandmother's style by rating her collection of shoes 
  • Ame modelled thirteen of her granny's shoes and generated over 398.9K views on TikTok and 21.5K likes
  • Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 198 comments where they praised the old lady's style

We often assume that older people are dressed in the most comfortable clothes to protect their aching limbs, but one grandmother proved this wrong.

Sa amazed by granny's saucy shoe collection
Mzansi was amazed by a granny's saucy shoe collection.
Source: UGC

Her granddaughter exposed just how saucy her closest is by rating her dazzling shoe collection on TikTok.

Lady rates grandmother's saucy shoe collection 

Ame decided to excite her internet besties by diving deep into her granny's closet. She found 13 pairs of shoes that she rated out of 10.

Granny's collection is filled with gorgeous heels, which earned her the title of a baddie from TikTokkers. In between the high heels, she has comfortable slippers to wear around the house.

Read also

"She's so respectful": Grandkids pull an Eskom prank on Gogo, SA's in stitches

Ame made it known who her grandmother is:

"She's a diva."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to grandma's saucy shoe collection 

Social media users were impressed by the old lady's fashion sense and commented:

@AndiswaPraiseworth_83 was amazed:

"Your grandma wears those? She is 'the girI', I swear."

@uncle_Llynie simply said:

"Your granny is a baddie."

@Iginia T asked:

"How old are your grannies because those shoes are my type?"

@Jacqualine wrote:

"Where is the diva? We want to see her, please."

@🎀Ruthie💜 was impressed:

"Granny knows how to slay."

@Ashergad exposed herself:

"I'm watching this knowing well that I can't walk in high heels."

@Zesizwe😇♥️ was convinced:

"I'm shocked. I'm sure your granny is 20-something."

@strangest stranger 😅😌 said:

"She has better shoes, and I am 21."

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

