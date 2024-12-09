A lady on TikTok showed off her grandmother's style by rating her collection of shoes

Ame modelled thirteen of her granny's shoes and generated over 398.9K views on TikTok and 21.5K likes

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 198 comments where they praised the old lady's style

We often assume that older people are dressed in the most comfortable clothes to protect their aching limbs, but one grandmother proved this wrong.

Mzansi was amazed by a granny's saucy shoe collection. Image: @phemoset/TikTok/@ digitalskillet/Getty

Her granddaughter exposed just how saucy her closest is by rating her dazzling shoe collection on TikTok.

Lady rates grandmother's saucy shoe collection

Ame decided to excite her internet besties by diving deep into her granny's closet. She found 13 pairs of shoes that she rated out of 10.

Granny's collection is filled with gorgeous heels, which earned her the title of a baddie from TikTokkers. In between the high heels, she has comfortable slippers to wear around the house.

Ame made it known who her grandmother is:

"She's a diva."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to grandma's saucy shoe collection

Social media users were impressed by the old lady's fashion sense and commented:

@AndiswaPraiseworth_83 was amazed:

"Your grandma wears those? She is 'the girI', I swear."

@uncle_Llynie simply said:

"Your granny is a baddie."

@Iginia T asked:

"How old are your grannies because those shoes are my type?"

@Jacqualine wrote:

"Where is the diva? We want to see her, please."

@🎀Ruthie💜 was impressed:

"Granny knows how to slay."

@Ashergad exposed herself:

"I'm watching this knowing well that I can't walk in high heels."

@Zesizwe😇♥️ was convinced:

"I'm shocked. I'm sure your granny is 20-something."

@strangest stranger 😅😌 said:

"She has better shoes, and I am 21."

