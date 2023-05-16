A video of a man showing the rush before loadshedding hits in South Africa has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows him quickly boiling some water, warming up a meal and charging his laptop

Many South Africans found the video amusing and relatable as they responded with similar sentiments

Loadshedding woes are a struggle that every South African can relate to.

SA was amused by a man's dramatic video about loadshedding. Image: @arnogreeff/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One man shared a hilarious and rather dramatic video showing what it is like when loadshedding is about to hit in five minutes.

The clip posted by @arnogreeff shows the man chilling on his couch before it hits him that the power is about to go off.

He runs for the kettle to turn it on, and places a leftover meal in the microwave to warm up and rushes to charge his MacBook.

Loadshedding struggles are real

Many South Africans could relate to the funny video and responded with comments of how they too rush to use the last bit of electricity before their power supply goes off.

Mercy said:

"Tell me you south african without telling me you South African ."

Nikolai commented:

"Wait, so we ALL boil water for tea/coffee right before loadshedding? I have never had a unique experience in my life."

Gopolang replied:

"The happiness that comes after warming up food and boiled water just before loadshedding victory 1 on 1."

Nagi Sookolo replied:

"Last week at work ran to the microwave to warm my lunch box after closing it boom loadshedding. Every1 screamed with me. I was hurt shame."

Lizo Mbatha wrote:

"Why are we charging our laptops for 5 minutes? ."

MaLetlhogile commented:

"Lol but why do we all switch on the kettle though? ."

Joyyyy said:

"Being South African is definitely an Olympic sport."

South African woman’s gas stove bread-baking hack during loadshedding goes viral on TikTok

In another story, Briefly News reported that ln a video on TikTok, Thabang Mamadi demonstrated how to bake bread on a gas stove, ensuring that delicious homemade food can be enjoyed even during loadshedding.

With the constant bouts of power outages, many South Africans have been left without electricity for extended periods. This has been making it challenging to carry out daily tasks, including cooking.

Mamadi's innovative solution involves using a cast-iron pot and preheating it on a gas stove. The heat from the gas stove allows the bread to rise and bake to perfection, even without a conventional oven.

Source: Briefly News