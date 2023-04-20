Social media influencer shows what living in South Africa is like these days

Selina Naidoo filmed her frustration with how inconvenient some mornings can be, especially with no water and lights

South Africans throughout the country all related to her challenges and said the conditions seemed to be getting worse

Social media influencer shows how life is in South Africa. Images:@SelinaNaidoo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer Selina Naidoo is trending on TikTok for a post about a day in the life of a South African. Naidoo uploaded a video that has gained close to 28 000 views and over 3 000 likes in less than a day.

SA experiences bouts of loadshedding and water disruptions

The country has been experiencing severe loadshedding and water interruptions because of ageing infrastructure and loss in generation capacity.

The young hun showed her apartment had no lights or water.

Naidoo said:

"Love this for us."

Mzansi weighs in on loadshedding and water interruptions

People across the country shared their experiences in South Africa our land. While some just laughed at the video, others said citizens pay taxes to fund government officials' lives.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nol said:

"We are so blessed. Our tax money is going places, just not to our places."

phuti_thabzz commented:

"I'm crying on your behalf. I hate it when this happens."

@daardie, you said:

"Ahhhhh, living the life."

Stacy October commented:

"Must be Fourways."

KP said:

"Used to complain about having to go to work with wet hair because of loadshedding - now I’m just grateful I have water to wash it."

