A video of a house built using two shipping containers has stirred massive reactions on social media

The containers were used for both edges of the house, and woodwork was deployed to give it a befitting outlook

Many people who reacted to the video praised the building, as some wanted to know the construction cost

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A man and his wife known as @creativecabins shared a TikTok video that captured how their beautiful house was built using two shipping containers.

At the beginning of the construction, the two containers were some metres away from each other as woodwork started.

People wanted to know the building cost. Photo source: @creativecabins

Source: TikTok

Beautiful container house

Between the two containers, there was concrete flooring that showed some foundation was already done. Woods connected both containers and were used to build the cabin all around.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The completed project, as seen in the TikTok video, amazed many as people wanted to know the cost of building such with containers.

Watch the video below:

The video has since gathered over 3000 comments with more than one million likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Paula B Norman said:

"I love shipping containers and barndo's and you've put them together!"

Courtney Tucker said:

"Wait a minute!!! Can you please walk us through this? It’s stunning!"

Nicolas Messia de Pr asked:

"How mutch does a build like this cost?"

B4 Dishonor said:

"How much did the building cost you... I want to do something very similar."

Bella said:

"The ppl across the street from me did this. Those houses come out so nice."

TikTok User said:

"We not hating just mad as hell you didn’t give us a tour inside you gots let us see noww."

Dee King Oberlin said:

"This IS my dream AND kinda the design I want (I want ones on top so its 2 floors! Thank you for sharing."

Mzansi man turns bland room into island paradise with R40 Pep Home DIY find: OCD peeps twitch and others clap

In another article, Briefly News reported that PEP Home is everything Mzansi citizens have been looking for. One TikTokker shared how he turned a grey room into a tropical paradise on a budget, and people loved it.

Interior design is a trend at the moment. People are into revamping spaces on their own, especially when they can do it on a budget.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng