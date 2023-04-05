Pep Home finds had Mzansi people feeling as if they were in a tropical paradise for just R40

Mzansi Tiktokker @kevinmclennanza shared a video showing his budget room transformation

Some were a bit annoyed that he did not lineup the panels, but they loved it nonetheless

PEP Home is everything Mzansi citizens have been looking for. One TikTokker shared how he turned a grey room into a tropical paradise on a budget, and people loved it.

Pep Home helped a man transform a room on a budget, and Mzansi were here for it. Image: TikTok / @kevinmclennanza

Source: TikTok

Interior design is a trend at the moment. People are into revamping spaces on their own, especially when they can do it on a budget.

TikTok video shows R40 Pep Home find that turned bland room into tropical paradise

Mzansi TikTokker @kevinmclennanza shared a video showing how he used R40 Pep Home wall adhesives to transform a room. This budget-friendly transformation is impressive!

The space went from a grey disaster to a tropical paradise. Take a look:

Mzansi shares mixed reactions on budget room transformation

While there is no denying this was a wow transformation, some people with OCD did not love that he did not take the time to line the wall adhesive panels up. But for the most part, people loved it!

Read what some had to say:

@Sarah said:

"Nice! Just my OCD would love those leaves to line up in the middle section."

@MommaLivvie21 said:

"I love it, so so perfect."

@Zazu Ally said:

"I saw this and wanted to get it but didn't know if it works so thank you!!"

@nawo's_cakes said:

"I love DIY, please keep them coming."

@Bernardene Smith said:

"That's so cool. Think I must go to Pep to get the contact paper for my kitchen."

@HS said:

"Looks good. I think the leaves should maybe line up more so it doesn’t look like many panels but one solid piece. Love the sign."

@The Pink Peonie Orac said:

"Very Miami housewives. Love it."

Source: Briefly News