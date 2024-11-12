A motorist took his uninsured R1 million Amarok for repairs at a VW dealership in KwaZulu-Natal, Durban

Instead of being told to get his car, he was told that his ride was stolen inside the dealership

The online community reacted to the story, with many asking questions and wanting clarity

A man's R1 million Amarok got stolen in the VW dealership. Images: @KARIM JAAFAR, @ridvan_celik

Source: Getty Images

A motorist who took his million rand Amarok for a service at VW found themselves in a tight position after the dealership lost his car.

According to IOL, A man took his uninsured R1 million Amarok for repairs at a VW dealership in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Durban. He left it there and instead of being told to fetch his ride, he received bad news. The dealership lost his car.

The car did not have a tracking device and was bought in August. VW said they regret the incident are are working tirelessly to resolve the issue with the help of the SAPS.

VW working with SAPS to resolve the issue

"This is certainly a regrettable incident which we do take very seriously, the circumstances pertaining to which are currently under investigation,”- The publication quoted NMI motor group legal advisor, Pieter Smit as saying.

A TikTok put a video about the incident and it received thousands of views and comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react to the video

See the comments below:

@Mr Theo wrote:

"Dealership must replace that amarok there's no need to discuss cause it's VW's fault."

@Nicole Buytendag expressed:

"This happens often, It happened while I was working for a Land Rover Dealership."

@Bra T commented:

"Dealership must replace that vehicle finish and klaar."

@Bron said:

"There is always a sign that says leave at your own risk, its not the dealerships fault, and who doesn't insure a R1million car."

Woman makes accident before leaving car dealership

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who wrecked a brand-new car at a dealership.

A video of a woman making an accident before leaving the car dealership has made rounds on social media. In a TikTok video uploaded by @gobeyond77, the young lady can be seen inside a brand-new car at the car dealership. It was not clear if she came to fetch it or if she was test-driving.

Source: Briefly News