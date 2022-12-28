Bongani Mthombeni-Möller, Matthew Booth's alleged mistress, has finally told her side of the story after trending for all the wrong reasons

Mthombeni denied having an affair with the soccer legend, stating that they are friends who have travelled together many times

The alleged mistress went to court, requesting that Sonia Booth remove all the allegations she made on her social media accounts

Bongani Mthombeni-Möller, better known as soccer legend Matthew Booth's alleged mistress, has finally told her side of the story.

Matthew Booth’s alleged Mistress Bongani Möller says Sonia Booth fabricated evidence to make up cheating rumours about the soccer legend. Image: @soniabooth

Source: Instagram

According to City Press, Bongani has taken the legal route after Sonia Booth alleged she was having an affair with Matthew.

Mthombeni filed for a court order forcing Sonia to remove all social media posts that slandered her name. Sonia made numerous posts, including the cheesecake saga, which had people talking and cracking jokes on Twitter for days.

In the affidavit from the Johannesburg High Court that City Press was able to obtain, Bongani refuted the romantic relationship rumours with Matthew. Despite admitting that they used to spend time alone together after becoming acquainted, Bongani maintained that they are friends.

According to Bongani, Sonia was desperate to catch her husband cheating. Möller added that some of the evidence Sonia provided was content she, Bongani, freely shared on her social media platforms.

"Her messages also included several photographs of Matthew and me together at a gymnasium, which she downloaded from my Instagram social media platform, where I had originally published them. On the basis of this information, the respondent sought to persuade my husband that I was having an adulterous affair with Matthew."

Based on the circulating affidavit, Bongani stated that she only wants justice and to be free of the prejudice she received when the affair allegations went public.

As soon as Sonia exposed Bongani on her Twitter and Instagram timelines, online users had no mercy for the alleged mistress. Here are some of the reactions before and after Bongani told her side of the story:

@zanindaba said:

"She wants the text messages removed too and the cheesecake. What about the Tupperware? How is she gonna erase that one? She got jokes "

@AfrocanNubian shared:

"We have serious issues to deal with manje. Sizaba bona."

@TsitsiNotha replied:

"Lol . Where is the cheesecake baker?"

@Vho_Jessica08 commented:

"I’m so motivated to date someone’s husband too now. Kgane it’s this simple? Zero consequences just more followers."

Matthew Booth ridicules cheesecake debacle with viral meme of rapper Future

In related news, Briefly News reported that Matthew Booth continued to hog headliners after his explosive cheating scandal. The former soccer player dropped a video making fun of his situation.

Sonia Booth had been on a social media smear campaign exposing Matthew's cheating. One of the biggest moments was when Matthew's wife saw that he made a cheesecake for his alleged mistress on his son's birthday.

Matthew Booth indicated that he thought some of the drama around his name was funny. He reportedly shared a video of a viral meme of rapper, Future, on TikTok. In the clip, Future is asked what his favourite cake is and he describes cheesecake as sensational.

