Matthew Booth seems to have jokes following the allegations that he was having an affair with Bongani Moller

The soccer player referenced Future's viral moment when he was describing cheesecake in an interview

Netizens were up in arms, and many reacted to what they thought was a bold display of how little he cares

Matthew Booth continues to hog headliners after his explosive cheating scandal. The former soccer player dropped a video making fun of his situation.

Sonia Booth has been on a social media smear campaign exposing Matthew's cheating. One of the biggest moments was when Matthew's wife saw that he made a cheesecake for his alleged mistress on his son's birthday.

Matthew Booth cheesecake scandal gets bigger

Matthew Booth shows that he may think some of the drama around his name is funny. He reportedly shared a video of a viral meme of the rapper on Tiktok. In the clip, Future gets asked what his favourite cake is, and he says cheesecake, which he describes as sensational.

Many netizens thought Matthew Booth was making fun of his cheesecake drama with his wife. Sonia Booth collected her Tupperware, whose alleged side chick after Matthew delivered a cheesecake in it to her house.

@theo_mame commented:

"Nah he a true villain."

@Da_MaK_G commented:

"All kinds off foul."

@Cvannistelroij commented:

"This guy doesn't care shame."

@RoriMoseli commented:

"It’s his only video."

Cyber sleuths dig up photos of Bongani Moller and her "love", discuss ageing

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans had no chill when they became cyber detectives and dug up old photos of Bongani Moller and her "love."

The pics were found on @bongz1's account she has on Twitter and dates back to 2013 (left) and 2015 (right). They show how young she was initially, and one user pointed out how her husband had aged rather quickly since the picture on the left.

Bongani has been accused of being the mistress of Matthew Booth. Sonia Booth made the explosive allegations in a very detailed Instagram post involving sneaky meet-ups, cheesecake and Tupperware. Twitter user @RoninDexx found the first pic and shared it.

Source: Briefly News