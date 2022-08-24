Sizwe Dhlomo Shows Off Hot Body in Response to Fat Shaming, Fans Impressed: “How Do You Keep Umkhaba Away?”
- Sizwe Dhlomo showed his followers on Twitter that he is in top physical shape with some hot snaps
- The media personality had photos ready to upload after he got made fun of for his physique
- Sizwe's loyal supporters were thoroughly impressed by how he has managed to maintain his body
Sizwe Dhlomo was not taking any insults lying down when he replied to a netizen who criticised his physique. Sizwe put his money where his mouth is when he shared pictures to prove his truth.
Sizwe Dhlomo showed off what his dedication to the gym has achieved. Many fans had compliments for Sizwe Dhlomo's clapback to a troll.
Sizwe Dhlomo proves that he is in good shape
Sizwe shared a full body photo in a Twitter post in response to someone telling him to go to the gym. The troll's comment was on a post of Sizwe with Dineo Ranaka, and he looked a bit chubby due to the angle and pose.
In the picture responding to the hate comment, Sizwe is standing upright in shorts and a T-shirt, showing that he is in extremely good shape.
Fans were quick to shower him with compliments. Many pointed out that they were impressed with his legs and flat stomach.
@Zungu2Ayabonga commented:
"Dinangwe, how do you keep umkhaba away?"
@MarumoMashigo commented:
"Sizwe you look trimmed, nook at your stomach bro, no mkhaba belly."
@Tee_Magugu commented:
"Snack!"
@MduZero11 commented:
"E reng potris mongwaneng."
@Gopietyani commented:
"You have nice legs."
Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo believes Thandiswa Mazwai, also known as King Tha, is not where she should be with her career. The radio personality took to social media to share his thoughts about Thandiswa Mazwai with fans.
Dhlomo said the Ayazizela hitmaker, who has been gracing Mzansi with her unmatched talents since the Bongo Maffin days, should get more recognition for her work.
According to TimesLIVE, the seasoned radio personality said the universe still owes Thandiswa Mzawai a lot more for pouring her heart out in her work in a Twitter post.
Source: Briefly News