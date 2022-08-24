Sizwe Dhlomo showed his followers on Twitter that he is in top physical shape with some hot snaps

The media personality had photos ready to upload after he got made fun of for his physique

Sizwe's loyal supporters were thoroughly impressed by how he has managed to maintain his body

Sizwe Dhlomo was not taking any insults lying down when he replied to a netizen who criticised his physique. Sizwe put his money where his mouth is when he shared pictures to prove his truth.

Sizwe Dhlomo made sure to let people know that he's extremely fit after a netizen told him to go to the gym. Image: Instagram/@sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo showed off what his dedication to the gym has achieved. Many fans had compliments for Sizwe Dhlomo's clapback to a troll.

Sizwe Dhlomo proves that he is in good shape

Sizwe shared a full body photo in a Twitter post in response to someone telling him to go to the gym. The troll's comment was on a post of Sizwe with Dineo Ranaka, and he looked a bit chubby due to the angle and pose.

In the picture responding to the hate comment, Sizwe is standing upright in shorts and a T-shirt, showing that he is in extremely good shape.

Fans were quick to shower him with compliments. Many pointed out that they were impressed with his legs and flat stomach.

@Zungu2Ayabonga commented:

"Dinangwe, how do you keep umkhaba away?"

@MarumoMashigo commented:

"Sizwe you look trimmed, nook at your stomach bro, no mkhaba belly."

@Tee_Magugu commented:

"Snack!"

@MduZero11 commented:

"E reng potris mongwaneng."

@Gopietyani commented:

"You have nice legs."

