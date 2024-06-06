A TikTok video showed that the store Cape Union Mart is now selling K-Way jackets for dogs

A cardboard cut-out of a tiny canine advertised the insulated jacket for which the brand is known

People in the video's comment section had mixed reviews, given that the dog jacket costs R500

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The price of a K-Way dog jacket left internet users battling to decide if it is worth the purchase. Images: @oe_jaaa / TikTok, fotostorm / Getty Images

Source: UGC

An internet user recently shared that Cape Union Mart sells R500 K-Way jackets for dogs.

While making pet clothing and selling it in stores is normal, social media users were slightly taken aback that the outdoor apparel brand also caters to animals to keep their furry friends warm in frigid conditions for the price shown.

Taking to TikTok, app user @oe_jaaa shared pictures of a cut-out cardboard dog wearing the brand's popular insulated jacket. The jacket has its logo in view on the side and Velcro near the neck, so dog owners can easily slip it on the pet.

In the next slide, the TikTok account showed social media users the price of the garment. The label also noted that the item on display was for smaller dogs.

@oe_jaaa captioned their post:

"Bro, Cape Union Mart is getting wild."

Take a look at the pictures below:

A cardboard cut-out dog on display at Cape Union Mart wore a K-Way jacket. Image: @oe_jaaa

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker showed internet users the price of the K-Way dog jacket. Image: @oe_jaaa

Source: TikTok

Netizens share their mixed reactions

A wave of curiosity and interest in the stylish item flooded the video's comment section.

@_san_pellegrino_, who loved the unique design, stated:

"It's so cute, guys. Think of it as an investment in your dog's drip. My dog is shy. What if this helps her make friends or start a conversation at daycare?

@blikkies_rescue_doggo was not interested in the jacket and shared:

"I’ll pass. I got my boy a custom-made one using my old water-resistant jacket that he destroyed."

The local store PEP is known for its affordable prices. This prompted @p13tsou5 to ask:

"Where is the PEP version?"

Sharing their thoughts, @boipelomogogole wrote with laughter:

"This is probably a hit in Cape Town."

@jeanrilegrange was on the fence because of the price:

"I'm not going to lie. I would buy this for my dogs if it weren't the price of a new house."

Speaking to the masses who complained about the price, @tharun_911 said:

"It's actually not expensive. You don't buy Nike and Adidas for your dog. Some of you don't buy food for the dogs, so R500 is not much. Keep going, Cape Union Mart."

Woman uses Ackermans jacket to keep her dog warm

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a dog mom who showed internet users how she used an Ackermans jacket to warm her pit bull.

It appears the woman may have cut the jacket slightly shorter in the front and slipped it onto her furry friend. The adorable dog was super chuffed with the warm jacket and gave its mom a nice big cuddle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News