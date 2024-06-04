“New Beginnings”: Young Man Shares 7 Pictures of His Humble Home, Gathers Support From Mzansi
- A young man uploaded snaps of his "new beginnings" when he shared a look at his humble home
- The gent posted the pictures on a popular Facebook group known for its members sharing photos of their humble abodes
- People in the comment section provided the man with tips and also sent messages of positivity
A young man starting afresh shared a few pictures of his new living space on social media.
Facebook user Zubenathi Gxarisa took to the online platform to share pictures of the humble abode on the popular Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen."
The first two of seven pictures showed Zubenthi's bags and a box waiting to be unpacked. Other pictures he shared with the group showed the young man's sleeping area, which consisted of a blow-up mattress, pillows, a mirror and other small items.
Electrical gadgets were also placed near his mattress, such as a speaker, a TV on the floor and an adapter plug for him to charge his phone.
Short and sweet, Zubenathi captioned his Facebook post:
"New beginnings."
Take a look at the pictures below:
Internet users show their support
Taking to the comment section, social media users shared positivity and tips with Zubenathi.
Sharing words of encouragement, Tintswalo F Mavele wrote:
"Good start. The race doesn't belong to the swift but to the one who keeps running."
Bae Dokotela Smission joked with the man:
"As long as we have a TV, we are sorted."
Gugu Madida sent their well wishes:
"All the best on your new journey of new beginnings."
Excited for Zubenathi's future, Sètsàbìlè Mkhwànàzì shared their request:
"Please post again after a year. I want to see something."
Chipo Christabel Matonho congratulated the guy and offered advice:
"Good start, but keep your place clean and try to put things in place."
Phangi Phangi said in the comment section:
"Independence and peace start like this. Congratulations."
Man's all-in-1 living space wows South Africans
In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a man who took to his Facebook account and shared images of his humble home in the popular group mentioned above.
The man's living space included a lounge area, kitchen, bed, mini fridge, carpet, and a car. Online users rushed to his comments section to praise him on his stunning home, while others simply cracked jokes.
