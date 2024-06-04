Global site navigation

“New Beginnings”: Young Man Shares 7 Pictures of His Humble Home, Gathers Support From Mzansi
People

“New Beginnings”: Young Man Shares 7 Pictures of His Humble Home, Gathers Support From Mzansi

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A young man uploaded snaps of his "new beginnings" when he shared a look at his humble home
  • The gent posted the pictures on a popular Facebook group known for its members sharing photos of their humble abodes
  • People in the comment section provided the man with tips and also sent messages of positivity

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A young man shared pictures of his new home on a Facebook group.
A young gentleman shared his "new beginnings" with internet users. Images: Zubenathi Gxarisa
Source: Facebook

A young man starting afresh shared a few pictures of his new living space on social media.

Facebook user Zubenathi Gxarisa took to the online platform to share pictures of the humble abode on the popular Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen."

The first two of seven pictures showed Zubenthi's bags and a box waiting to be unpacked. Other pictures he shared with the group showed the young man's sleeping area, which consisted of a blow-up mattress, pillows, a mirror and other small items.

Read also

"Warm and cozy home": Father builds new home for his little family

Electrical gadgets were also placed near his mattress, such as a speaker, a TV on the floor and an adapter plug for him to charge his phone.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Short and sweet, Zubenathi captioned his Facebook post:

"New beginnings."

Take a look at the pictures below:

A young man shared pictures of his new home.
The gent showed off the inside of his home in a series of pictures. Images: Zubenathi Gxarisa
Source: Facebook
Young man shares pictures of his sleeping area.
The man kept himself entertained with a TV close to his sleeping area. Images: Zubenathi Gxarisa
Source: Facebook

Internet users show their support

Taking to the comment section, social media users shared positivity and tips with Zubenathi.

Sharing words of encouragement, Tintswalo F Mavele wrote:

"Good start. The race doesn't belong to the swift but to the one who keeps running."

Bae Dokotela Smission joked with the man:

"As long as we have a TV, we are sorted."

Gugu Madida sent their well wishes:

"All the best on your new journey of new beginnings."

Excited for Zubenathi's future, Sètsàbìlè Mkhwànàzì shared their request:

"Please post again after a year. I want to see something."

Read also

"Too nice and clean": A gent shared how he turned his rusty shack into a beautiful home

Chipo Christabel Matonho congratulated the guy and offered advice:

"Good start, but keep your place clean and try to put things in place."

Phangi Phangi said in the comment section:

"Independence and peace start like this. Congratulations."

Man's all-in-1 living space wows South Africans

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a man who took to his Facebook account and shared images of his humble home in the popular group mentioned above.

The man's living space included a lounge area, kitchen, bed, mini fridge, carpet, and a car. Online users rushed to his comments section to praise him on his stunning home, while others simply cracked jokes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel