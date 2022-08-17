Traditional outfits are show-stoppers. They help you make a statement in any event, whether a wedding, birthday, religious, or cultural event. If you need attire to rock at such events, get inspiration from these plus-size African traditional dresses for South Africans.

Discover 30+ plus size African traditional dresses for South Africans in 2022 here! Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Unfortunately, most plus-size women hide their curves by dressing in baggy clothes. But that is not always appealing, especially when attending certain events. So, what do you wear when you have to attend a traditional South African event? Get inspiration from these plus-size traditional African dresses.

30+ plus size African traditional dresses for South Africans

If there is one thing the rainbow country is highly regarded for it is for its culture. So, you will find that most people often rock cultural fits when attending various events. But some fits may not be available for plus-size women, forcing them to recreate the looks.

Discover the looks to recreate in 2022 from these traditional dresses 2022 designs with pictures for plus-size women. The list contains plus-size traditional peplum tops, layered skirts, two-pieces, wedding fits, and much more! Take a look!

1. The black and white affair

2022 black and white designs for plus-size African traditional dresses. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Any of this attire is perfect if the event's theme is black and white. Their accompanying accessories are to die for as well.

2. Wedding vibes

Here are some inspirations for your plus-size African traditional wedding dress. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

These wedding fits for the bride are intricately embroidered and well accessorized for their big day. How lucky if your favorite colour is also green!

3. Tsonga wedding attire

Here are plus-size African traditional dresses designs for a bride's squad. Photo: @tsonga_women_winning on Instagram (Modified by author)

These fits are perfect for a bride and her clique! They are simple but scream glamour. But you can also wear them to any cultural event.

4. The king and queen statement piece

Check out these ideas for your plus-size African traditional dresses, with a matching fit for your better half! Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

These outfits are examples of a traditional dress for plus size ladies worn during their weddings, alongside the groom. The look is topped up with colourful accessories.

5. The red masterpiece

Be inspired to re-create any of this red look from these plus-size African traditional dresses. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Is red your favourite colour? If so, then re-create any of these zulu gowns. They are showstoppers! They are not only modest but perfect for any event.

6. Xhosa attire

Check out these amazing Xhosa plus-size African traditional dresses for South Africans in 2022. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Check out these amazing plus-size traditional attire belonging to the Xhosa community. Finish off the look with minimal make-up and the shown accessories.

7. Bride and groom wedding fit

Draw inspiration for your wedding outfit from any of these attire detailing plus-size African traditional wedding dresses. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Here are perfect Zulu attire to consider for your wedding. They are perfect if you want a cultural fit instead of the typical white wedding dress.

8. The must-have yellow skirt

Here are some designs for plus-size African traditional skirts for South Africans in 2022. Photo: @zuludresscode on Instagram (Modified by author)

If you are a fan of skirts, you will be pleased to know you can add any of these Zulu traditional South African skirts to your collection. You can adjust the length as desired.

9. Girlfriends' Shweshwe fit

Rock any of these plus-size African traditional dresses with your girlfriends! Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Look great in any of this traditional shweshwe dress and its accessories. And how cool would it be to match with your girl squad?

10. The Ndebele masterpiece

Make a grand entrance in this distinctive and highly colourful Ndebele look and ornamentation. It screams power and royalty.

11. Tshwana skater dress

Get ideas for your event dresses from these plus size African traditional skater dresses. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

A Tshwana skater dress is the perfect outfit to rock when attending a wedding. It also flutters any plus-size body shape perfectly.

12. The rainbow fits

Rainbow coloured plus-size African traditional dresses for South Africans to wear in 2022. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Proud of your country? These fits will prove that and they are perfect to make a statement at any event!

13. Photo-shoot show-stoppers

Here are some inspirations for your traditional photo-shoot. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Are you looking for photo-shoot attire for your traditional inspired shoot? If so, these fits and accessories are perfect!

14. The event sheer dress

Plus-size African traditional dresses for South Africans to rock in events in 2022. Photo: @tsonga_women_winning on Instagram (Modified by author)

Is the theme cultural? No need to worry because these looks serve everything you need, including glamour!

15. The feel-good piece

Plus size African traditional dresses to draw the good vibes. Photo: @tsonga_women_winning on Instagram (Modified by author)

Make a statement by rocking any of this plus size traditional attire that leaves you in nothing but good spirits. You might want to wear your dancing shoes too!

16. The Sepedi masterpiece

Here are some Sepedi plus size African traditional dresses for South Africans to add to their closet in 2022. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Any of these Sepedi attire ranks as one of the classy plus size traditional dresses to rock in 2022. All fits are decent and perfect for any occasion.

17. Rainbow masterpiece

Check out these colourful plus-size African traditional dresses for South Africans to rock in 2022. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Here are other gorgeous fits to add to your closet! The colours are vibrant and the ornamentation make the whole look pop!

18. The maxi

Get inspiration for your plus-size African traditional maxi from any of these designs! Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Do you love maxis? If so, then choose any of these colourful maxis to wear to an event or wedding.

19. Tsonga blue fits

These Tsonga plus-size African traditional dresses are perfect for cultural events. Photo: @tsonga_women_winning on Instagram (Modified by author)

Consider yourself lucky if you love blue. These beloved blue dresses are not only gorgeous but also perfect for a wedding or cultural event.

19. All hail the queen

Here are some plus-size African traditional ornamentation designs to match your attire. Photo: @zuludresscode on Instagram (Modified by author)

Planning a wedding? Here are some royal ornamentation to consider from the Zulu people.

20. Bright yellow fits

Check out these yellow plus-size African traditional dresses for South Africans to rock in 2022! Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Yellow is a good colour to rock because it shows how vibrant you are. Here are some colorful yellow fits to consider.

21. Sepedi wedding fit

Get ideas of how to re-create a Sepedi plus-size African traditional dress from these designs. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Draw inspiration for your Sepedi cultural outfit from any of these fits! Remember to use little accessories because the unique styles are the show-stoppers.

23. Modest fits

Check out these modest plus-size African traditional outfits to rock in 2022. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Here are other modest dresses to rock at any conventional event. They are also convenient for older women.

24. Lobedu attire

Here is another dress from the Khelobedu culture. Its simplicity is the key, so avoid too much make-up, or any, if necessary.

25. Tsonga inspired dresses

Xitsonga plus-size African traditional dresses for South Africans to rock in 2022. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Do you have an upcoming Xitsonga event? If so, consider re-creating any of these Xitsonga looks, depending on the event's theme.

26. Yellow layered two-piece

Show up and stand out in any cultural event in this layered two-piece. It is one of the to-go-to fits if you are looking for a plus-size Zulu Shweshwe dress.

27. The blue show-stopper

Here is another of the gorgeous plus size fittings from the Tsonga people. Minimize the accessories because the unique print of the dress is the star.

28. Red, black, and white affair

Beautiful red, black and white combo plus-size African traditional dresses for South Africans in 2022. Photo: @tsonga_women_winning on Instagram (Modified by author)

How about some red, black and white combo fitting for that cultural dance? The combo is perfect and will make you look stunning on the dance floor.

29. Ndebele royalty

Culture is power and this is what any cultural fit should portray. This fit does precisely that as it screams nothing short of royalty.

30. The perfect dress

Create the perfect dress from any of these plus-size African traditional dresses' designs. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

This dress is perfect and a must-have in your closet. The colours and unique ornamentation make each look a must-have.

31. The blend

Get inspiration for your plus-size African modern-traditional dresses here! Photo: @tsonga_women_winning on Instagram (Modified by author)

Here is an inspiration on how to modernize your Mzansi attire. The designs are easy to implement and style.

South African prints are some of the best to use when making an attire. Get inspiration from the best plus-size traditional African dresses in 2022 to make your plus-size fit.

