A woman's Ackermans' shoe order did not work in her favour. Images: @kayleneroxanne21

A woman found herself unfortunate when the shoes she ordered and received from Ackermans were not what she saw online.

Kaylene Adams took to her TikTok account (@kayleneroxanne21) to share a comparison video of the item she purchased. According to the clip, the young woman was supposed to get a pair of flat black loafers with a small, gold chain detail on the top. However, this was not the Ackermans' find she received.

Instead, Kaylene got a different loafer design. This black pair had a heel and a longer chain detail on top. The disappointed woman, who could only laugh, captioned her post:

"Ackermans did me dirty."

Netizens react to woman's failed purchase

People in Kaylene's comment section also shared a few laughs at the difference in shoe designs.

@juf_ti_ told Kaylene:

"Take it back, girl."

@watermelon_luvly shared a similar experience:

"No, but this happened to me too! I ordered black ballet flats and they sent me black loafers! They need to work on their online orders."

@kishajacobs88 joked about what the pair of shoes Kaylene got reminded them of:

"That's giving Ma vibes."

When @kaysuesalari98 said in the comment section that it could have been false advertising, Kaylene responded:

"I thought so too, but they actually sent me the wrong shoes."

While comparing the shoes advertised on Ackermans's website and the shoes in Kaylene's TikTok video, Briefly News spotted that the pair Kaylene wanted was under the Pumps and Flats category (called Loafer Black and costing R229.95), while the shoes she received were under the Heels category (called Chain Heel Loafer Black and costing R249.95).

Therefore, it is possible that Ackermans published the wrong picture of shoes in the wrong category.

