A woman showed a R6000 couch she ordered at a store compared to what she received when it arrived at her home

The pricey piece of furniture appeared smaller in size and was also damaged, as seen in her TikTok video

In another clip on the app, the woman explained that she contacted the store who advised her of the steps she had to follow

A woman shared the couch she ordered vs what she got. Images: @thobi_ramulwela / TikTok, @thobi_mapoulo / Instagram

A woman who ordered a couch from a store shared her disappointment when the furniture arrived at her home.

On her TikTok account, @thobi_ramulwela posted a short clip of the couch she purchased at Leroy Merlin, a "do-it-yourself hypermarket" based in different areas in Gauteng.

The woman showed a screenshot of what she saw online — a grey three-seater velvet couch with 14 vertical channel tufts on the backrest and seat. However, what she ordered online seemed slightly different from what she got.

Instead of 14 vertical channel tufts, the woman received a couch with 10, making it more of a two-seater. In addition to the smaller make, the piece of furniture was also damaged.

Watch @thobi_ramulwela's video below:

Netizens share their thoughts on the damaged couch

People on the internet were just as disappointed as @thobi_ramulwela.

@leegal1102 told the woman:

"Take it back."

@tshegomoloko1 pointed out an obvious difference in the video:

"The sides are not equal either."

An owner of a similar couch, @siphosethu.uu, commented:

"They get damaged easily. I’m taking mine for cover-ups."

@manarehcody said to @thobi_ramulwela:

"Leroy Merlin South Africa did you dirty."

The disappointed customer replied:

"I'm so sad."

Woman answers questions about her couch

In a separate video, TikTok user @ma_uniee asked @thobi_ramulwela if the company responded to her complaint of the damaged couch, and the woman said the following:

"I called them and sent a refund query. They first sent the supplier an email and CC'd me in that communication. Now, they sent me another email saying their return policy says that I must pay for delivery. I already paid for delivery the first time which was more than R1500."

She continued:

"I'm returning the couch because of manufacturing defects. It's not because I changed my mind and said the couch is not what I wanted... I don't know if I'm the one that's being unreasonable here."

Watch the video below:

Woman's R7000 couch wows Mzansi

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a lady who went from having a camping chair in her home to flexing her new R7000 couch.

TikTok user @keomokgatle gave viewers a glimpse of her home and showed off her upgraded furniture. Many online users were left in awe of the lady's purchase as they flooded the comment section with heartwarming messages.

