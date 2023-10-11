A woman in Mzansi was left heartbroken when her shack was broken into and all of her furniture was stolen

She shared a post on Facebook expressing her disappointment in how bad drugs had plagued her community

Many South African social media users were touched by her story and offered their support

A Mzansi woman was left heartbroken when she arrived home to find all of her furniture stolen and half of her shack ruined.

A woman opened up about the pain of having her valuables stolen by young men suspected to be on nyaope. Image: Lucy Sessy Dlela/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Woman opens up about the pain of living in community with drug addicts

Lucy Sessy Dlela shared a post on Facebook where she revealed that her shack was broken into and that all her furniture was stolen and suspected it was stolen by "nyaope boys" (drug addicts) in her neighbourhood.

Lucy, who also shared a photo with her son, expressed disappointment in how drugs had plagued her community.

"I don't want to lie our families and brothers are walking ghosts because of the support of people buying and supporting them (nyaope boys). It's sad to see this guys. See you all soon again. HOME IS HOME♥️."

Social media users touched by the woman's tragedy

The sad post was met by an outpour of messages of support from netizens who sympathised with Lucy.

Lehlohonolo Paperwork Mapepa commented:

"Batho ba tsubang crystal meth and ke motho antsao shebile. Sorry dear."

Nomsobo Asanda wrote:

"These people buying stolen goods must be dealt with strongly until they know where to buy."

Nomvula Nono Zondani commented:

"Sorry ngwaneso."

Lizbeth Ndhlovu replied:

"Sorry dear ."

Nohleziphi Mgidi Mbonani commented:

"Abantu abananembheza bebathenga inyama ngesifo sakamawami, my neighbours son bekayintjontja ayiphakethe ebsuku aphume nayo while my mom is still in a coffin in the house,sezwa sekuphele umngcwabo ukuthi uthengisele abantu inyama n bebayithenga."

Riniah Lekgetho commented:

"We pray for healing for all who are affected by these. As much as you get hurt, it's only through recovery that they can stop taking the drugs."

