A laptop, TVs, office chairs and relief packs for the Western Cape fire victims were stolen from the Gift of the Givers

The humanitarian organisation’s offices in Cape Town were ransacked by criminals, sparking outrage on social media

The organisation's project manager said the thieves not only stole from the organisation but from the community

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers in Cape Town had their offices ransacked by criminals over the weekend.

The Gift of the Givers offices in Cape Town were ransacked over the weekend. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

A laptop, TVs, office chairs and relief packs for the Western Cape fire victims were stolen during the burglary. The theft is expected to delay aid to people and organisations in need since important information was sorted on the stole laptop.

The organisation’s project manager Ali Sablay told News24 that staff members noticed their offices were ransacked on Monday morning, 9 January. He said the thieves not only stole from the organisation but from the community.

Sablay told the publication that the theft was unfortunate for the underprivileged people of the province. He said the burglary would not affect its operations.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to EWN, a few suspects were arrested in connection with the burglary. Sablay said that the arrestes were due to community members who heard about the break-in.

The incident has left many appalled and outraged. Here’s what some social media users had to say:

@SaneshBhajan said:

“Sickening, to say the least.”

@DrElizabethivy commented:

“That’s how bad it has become. Not shocked, they broke in at a school, damaging and fleeing with food for learned, equipment. Lowest of the lowest really.”

@tsitso09 posted:

“Shameful. No place is safe in this country. Even sick people in hospitals are mugged.”

@Dondon1606 wrote:

“Crime has become our daily bread and butter.”

@Lillian280453 added:

“Oh my shattered nerves, what disgusting people. Stealing from those who help those in need.”

"President material": Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imitiaz Sooliman, named Social Justice Champion for 2021

Briefly News also reported that the founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imitiaz Sooliman, has been named the Social Justice Champion of 2021. This special announcement was made at the Social Justice Summit and International Conference, which was held virtually from 11 to 12 October.

This was the third annual conference and its purpose was to take a look at the state of social justice in South Africa with a number of focus areas such as economic equality, the impact of COVID-19 responses and impact of economic inequality.

Eyewitness News reported on the incredible achievement and said Sooliman is receiving major praise from all over Mzansi. They added that Professor Thuli Madonsela referred to the philanthropist as an 'amazing role model' who is 'supremely deserving of the award'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News