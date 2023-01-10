President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that the department of energy would take over control of Eskom

The change follows the resolution adopted by the African National Congress (ANC) at its recent conference

The president added that it is up to the government to decide how and when the changes will be made

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the department of energy would take over the management of the embattled state-owned power utility, Eskom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the energy department will oversee the running of Eskom. Image: Dean Hutton & Maja Hitij

He made the remarks at a media event on Monday, 9 January. The change follows the resolution adopted by the African National Congress at its conference.

It was determined that state-owned companies operating in sectors should be overseen by the relevant departments. Commenting on the matter, Ramaphosa said the resolutions discussed at the conference will be implemented, according to News24.

The president added that it is up to the government to decide how and when the changes will be made. During the ANC event, Ramaphosa spoke about the impact of loadshedding on residents and businesses.

The party president vowed to supporters that he would ensure additional megawatts will be added to the country’s failing electricity grid, EWN reported. Ramaphosa also called for the power utility to deal with the numerous issues at Eskom.

Social media users have expressed outrage over the proposal, with many convinced that the country will sink to new lows. Here’s what some had to say:

Jacques Weber said:

“The energy department isn't able to spell energy even if you gave them a cheat flash card.”

Stanton Bouw commented:

“The energy department doesn't even have the energy to control itself.”

Samantha Joy Lee posted:

“Oh my god. We are effed. May God have mercy on our beautiful land.”

Chris Viveiros wrote:

“Gwede just secured his coal supply.”

Peter Lawrence added:

“Exactly what Gwede wanted. The man behind the Eksdom debacle. He now has free reign to do as he pleases.”

