African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a strong warning to racists in South Africa

The two teens that were attacked during an alleged racist incident on Christmas Day were special guests at the party’s anniversary

While addressing supporters, Ramaphosa said white people no longer have power as apartheid is over

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a strong message to racists during the ruling party’s 111th birthday celebrations in Mangaung on Sunday, 8 January.

During the event, he touched on the alleged racist attack on two teenage brothers at a Free State resort on Christmas day. Ramaphosa invited the Nakedi brothers as special guests and praised the pair for their bravery.

The ANC president condemned the incident and said it was a “shameful” act to see old white men throttling teenagers and trying to drown them. He said white people no longer have power as apartheid is over, according to TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa said there was no place for racists in South Africa. He called for those who had not reformed to immediately leave the country.

The president of the ruling party thanked the boys and their parents for standing firm against the alleged racists. He also told them that the spirit of their forebears who fought apartheid should fill them with courage.

EWN reported that Ramaphosa also said if someone were to practice racism, the ANC would ensure they face the full might of the law. He also called for Parliament to introduce effective laws to end racism.

Citizens react to Ramaphosa’s remarks:

@muleya_o said:

“The law must be harsh when it comes to racism, whosoever is not comfortable staying in Mzansi must find a place somewhere else period.”

@bannedbodies commented:

“When a political party has exhausted all it has to say.”

@jannie_tweets posted:

“Keep on fueling the flames of racial hatred, Ramapoverty.”

@StillKmp wrote:

“Hate is a disease that has its claws in SA big time.”

@FainBeThyFathom added:

“Is the president saying that violence is an acceptable response which should be applauded when dealing with racism or racial conflict?”

Video of black teens being assaulted by white men for swimming in a pool for “white people” upsets Mzansi

Briefly News reported that South Africans are outraged by a video showing two teenage boys being assaulted in what seems to be a racist altercation. The video was posted by a woman who said the two boys were her little brothers.

In the clip, the two boys are seen being attacked, strangled and even thrown into the pool by multiple white men. The boys tried their best to fight back but were outnumbered and attacked from different angles.

Twitter user @Tumii_Frost wrote that she and her family had plans to enjoy a lovely afternoon at the Maselspoort Resort & Conference Centre in the Free State when the incident occurred.

