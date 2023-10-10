A video of a young girl crying and denying she is dating anyone has gone viral on TikTok, amusing South Africans

The girl's strict mother accused her of dating after overhearing her refer to someone as "baby"

The unconvinced mother questions the upset child, even asking how she could date when she doesn't even comb her hair

A young girl was left sobbing after her strict mother accused her of dating after overhearing the child referring to someone as 'baby'.

A child denied that she had a boyfriend to her mother. Image: @gugulethumashinin/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A funny video posted by Gugulethu Mashinini on TikTok shows the child bawling her eyes out as she swears and promises that she is not dating anyone.

The unconvinced mother can be heard questioning the upset child. The mother even teases the girl, asking how she could date when she doesn't even comb her hair.

Watch to see the child profusely denying that she's dating anyone:

South Africans amused by the mother-daughter moment

Netizens laughed and shared jokes in the post's comments section.

TabyNgcobo 361 commented:

"Cela niphume ezndabeni zakhe ."

ms_shirley said:

"Nenzani nifuna ukubulala ingane ."

nhla233❤ wrote:

"Bazom'Hurta nkosyam utsotsi."

SibahleDube commented:

“Ujola kanjani ungafuni ukukama”

Gu reacted:

" 'noma singabheja' ."

Nompumelelo Ndulie replied:

"Akajoli nkosi yami myekeni."

Nyanya wrote:

"Wena usile shamenoy’2 futhi."

Source: Briefly News