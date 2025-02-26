A South African woman wowed the internet with her drastic transformation during her pregnancy with her first child

The hun was amazed by her new body and shared snippets of her new face in a now-viral TikTok

There are various reasons why women change when pregnant in order to host the new life growing inside of them

In a lot of cultures, pregnancy is seen as a beautiful gift from God or their ancestors and they believe one of their deceased family members has been reincarnated.

One Mzansi lady shocked SA with her drastic pregnancy transformation.

Source: TikTok

Women go through prominent changes when they are with child, including swelling of different parts of the body.

SA floored by lady’s looks during pregnancy

A young mom could not believe how drastically her body changed during her first pregnancy. Tebogo Linda went from being a light-skinned baddie to a swollen woman whose skin darkened.

The South African lady was floored by the shocking transition and joined a viral TokTok trend where she showed before and after pictures of herself on the internet for comic relief. The footage generated over six million views, 11.7K comments, and 89.1K reshares.

Mzansi trolled the hun after watching the now-viral clip while others wondered why women experience prominent changes during pregnancy.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reasons why women’s bodies change during pregnancy

Women go through a lot of changes while carrying a baby. Whether it’s swollen feet or a change in complexion, there are reasons for the drastic transition.

An article by Kids Health explained that there are at least 10 changes moms-to-be go through. Here’s what to expect when pregnant:

Nesting instinct

Women often feel the need to get their home ready for their new baby by cleaning and redecorating. As the due date gets closer, the mom-to-be might get the powerful urge to start spring cleaning.

Problems with concentration

You might have heard about “mommy brain” before. Women often get worn out by morning sickness and become mentally fuzzy from exhaustion.

Mood swings

Pregnancy and premenstrual syndrome are a bit similar in terms of how a woman feels, the swelling up of breasts and the hormonal imbalance. Pregnancy mood swings could have one feeling happy one minute and really sad the next.

Bra size

One of the signs of pregnancy is an increase in breast size. The growth is caused by higher levels of oestrogen and progesterone.

Skin changes

Pregnant women have increased blood volume to allow needed flow to the uterus and other organs. Some ladies may develop brown patches called melasma or a dark line in the middle of their abdomen linea nigra.



Source: TikTok

Hair and nails

Some women may experience changes in their hair and nails due to hormones. The changes are not necessarily permanent.

Shoe size

One of the most famous side effects of pregnancy is swollen feet. This occurrence is caused by extra fluid in the body Wearing slip-on shoes in a larger size can be more comfortable, especially in the summer months.

Joint mobility

During pregnancy, the woman’s body makes the hormone relaxin, which helps prepare the pubic area and the cervix for the birth.

Varicose Veins, Hemorrhoids, and Constipation

Varicose veins, usually found in the legs and genital area, happen when blood pools in veins enlarged by pregnancy hormones. Varicose veins often go away after pregnancy. To help prevent them:

Avoid standing or sitting for long periods

Wear loose-fitting clothing

Wear support hose

Raise your feet when you sit

Things That Come Out of Your Body During Labor

Fluids

Diarrhoea

Gas

“Lots of surprises are in store for you when you're pregnant — but none sweeter than the way you'll feel once your newborn is in your arms!”

Mzansi reacts to woman’s pregnancy transformation

Social media users were floored and commented:

@King-TOJO👑 trolled:

“From Nicki Minaj to Mr Ibuu.”

@QUI JOHNSON 💜 hilariously asked:

“Did you report this to the police?”

@Thabiso commented:

“We just saw you become the father.”

@Kiitsij wrote:

“The elders know their story when they demand a fine for damages.”

@💜Marvella💜 advised:

“Baby sue every single one of them. The dad, the baby, the in-laws.”

