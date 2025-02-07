Gogo Manzini is said to be recovering after undergoing several cosmetic surgeries

The famous sangoma and transgender activist went under the knife to achieve a "porcelain doll" look and is excited about the results

Manzini joins a growing list of celebs who've altered their appearance, and she said people should be afraid to take the risk

Gogo Manzini spoke about her surgeries.

Gogo Manzini is reportedly recovering after getting multiple procedures done to achieve her dream face and body.

Gogo Manzini chats about her surgeries

Gogo Manzini's journey to a perfect appearance is nearly complete after finally getting work done on her face and body.

Briefly News reported on the famous sangoma/ transgender activist's recent trip to Turkey, where she underwent several procedures, including a tummy tuck and the famous BBL.

Manzini spoke to TimesLIVE about her body and face goals:

"I want to look like a porcelain doll and adjust my body to my liking. I have always wanted a BBL so my expensive designer clothes can sit well on me. There is no shame in seeking perfection, especially if you can afford it.

"There are parts of my body that I don't like and wanted to reconstruct; the perfect time is now. I struggled with my belly fat. I tried many products that did not work, and the gym was not an option."

Gogo Manzini wants to look like a porcelain doll after she recovers.

Speaking about the surgeries, the sangoma said there was little to no pain:

“The procedure was not painful, especially the BBL — which I expected to be a nightmare. I have been highly medicated, struggling to eat solids and speak due to the surgery on my face. But it will be worth it in the end.”

Reports suggest that Manzini got a BBL, a nose job, a mid-facelift, tummy tuck and liposuction, and hopes to heal in one go within six weeks of her recovery. She has also reportedly bleached her skin and gotten lip and face fillers.

Khanyi Mbau finally reveals her new face

The queen of bleach, Khanyi Mbau, finally did a long-awaited face reveal to share the progress from her controversial face lift.

Briefly News shared a photo of the Young Famous and African star's youthful appearance five months after surgery and being covered in bandages.

Like Gogo Manzini, Khanyi underwent several procedures, including a fox eye lift, a subnasal lip lift and blepharoplasty to reduce the skin on her eyelids.

The progress she made was astounding, and she sang her doctors' praises for their amazing work.

Jojo Robinson chats about surgery recovery

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jojo Robinson's candid chat about her facelift.

She detailed the mental, physical and emotional strain she went through, saying she wanted to be honest with her followers, especially those who were considering following her route.

