Sangoma and Trans Activist Gogo Manzini Shares Recovery Update After Multiple Surgeries
- Gogo Manzini is said to be recovering after undergoing several cosmetic surgeries
- The famous sangoma and transgender activist went under the knife to achieve a "porcelain doll" look and is excited about the results
- Manzini joins a growing list of celebs who've altered their appearance, and she said people should be afraid to take the risk
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Gogo Manzini is reportedly recovering after getting multiple procedures done to achieve her dream face and body.
Gogo Manzini chats about her surgeries
Gogo Manzini's journey to a perfect appearance is nearly complete after finally getting work done on her face and body.
Briefly News reported on the famous sangoma/ transgender activist's recent trip to Turkey, where she underwent several procedures, including a tummy tuck and the famous BBL.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Manzini spoke to TimesLIVE about her body and face goals:
"I want to look like a porcelain doll and adjust my body to my liking. I have always wanted a BBL so my expensive designer clothes can sit well on me. There is no shame in seeking perfection, especially if you can afford it.
"There are parts of my body that I don't like and wanted to reconstruct; the perfect time is now. I struggled with my belly fat. I tried many products that did not work, and the gym was not an option."
Speaking about the surgeries, the sangoma said there was little to no pain:
“The procedure was not painful, especially the BBL — which I expected to be a nightmare. I have been highly medicated, struggling to eat solids and speak due to the surgery on my face. But it will be worth it in the end.”
Reports suggest that Manzini got a BBL, a nose job, a mid-facelift, tummy tuck and liposuction, and hopes to heal in one go within six weeks of her recovery. She has also reportedly bleached her skin and gotten lip and face fillers.
Khanyi Mbau finally reveals her new face
The queen of bleach, Khanyi Mbau, finally did a long-awaited face reveal to share the progress from her controversial face lift.
Briefly News shared a photo of the Young Famous and African star's youthful appearance five months after surgery and being covered in bandages.
Like Gogo Manzini, Khanyi underwent several procedures, including a fox eye lift, a subnasal lip lift and blepharoplasty to reduce the skin on her eyelids.
The progress she made was astounding, and she sang her doctors' praises for their amazing work.
Jojo Robinson chats about surgery recovery
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jojo Robinson's candid chat about her facelift.
She detailed the mental, physical and emotional strain she went through, saying she wanted to be honest with her followers, especially those who were considering following her route.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za