One lady shared how her intrusive thoughts got the best of her when she had the entire house all to herself

Thato Pheeha was curious to see what would happen if she were to drink Jik which wowed many South Africans who were intrigued by her story

Experts have warned people not to drink any detergents, especially during the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic

The freedom of being home alone is unmatched, one can witness that in the Christmas movie series, Home Alone.

With all the freedom, one gets the burning urge to try out all the things they’ve wanted to without anyone convincing them otherwise.

Mzansi hun shares experience of drinking Jik while home alone

A hilarious and outspoken TikTokker, Thato Pheeha floored Mzansi with her recent viral video of her grand experiment. Pheeha, without warning shared what happened after she drank Jik.

The lady was home alone and her intrusive thoughts got louder by the second. Pheeha locked the doors and hunted for the bleach to quench her thirst.

The lady drank the detergent and waited for a dramatic reaction but all she experienced was a full bladder and visiting the bathroom more often than usual:

“I made sure no one was able to enter the house…I then went to drink Jik to see if it would make me die just for experimental purposes, and guess what happened? Nothing. All I did was just pee a lot.”

The lady warned Mzansi:

“Do not try this at home.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Why drinking bleach is dangerous for the body

Although there were many rumours of how bleach cured the Coronavirus during the peak of Covid 19, experts labelled the information as fake news. An article by Healthline explained the dangers of consuming detergent and what it could do to the body.

Bleach is good at killing viruses on surfaces but could lead to serious health consequences. It can be fatal.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s experience of drinking Jik

Social media users shared their own experiences of experimenting with non-edible substances in the comments section:

@Mapena Lindelwa wrote:

“I drank Madubula (it clearly says don’t consume ) but guess who woke up the following day with a runny stomach?”

@w.w.w495 pointed out:

“Result may vary.”

@Candice Mbatsana commented:

“I drank Stasoft and I could taste it every time I burp for a week.”

@Daks🍃 said:

“You can't be left alone in the house.”

@Kobus was disappointed:

“You didn’t even tell us how it tasted?”

@Tiff M shared:

“I drank Pine Gel. Yho, the stomachache and vomiting? Even now I can't stand the smell of it.”

