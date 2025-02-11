A man dropped his cell phone in front of a pack of hyenas and the reaction of the animals left SA in laughter

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, and Briefly News takes a look at what an individual can do when faced with a hyena

People were amused by the wild animals' antics as they headed to comments with jokes and laughter

A heart-stopping moment unfolded when a man’s phone slipped from his hands and landed right in front of a pack of hyenas in a wild encounter.

A gent dropped his phone in front of a pack of hyenas, leaving Mzansi in laughter. Image: Tim Robberts and Edwin Remsberg

Source: Getty Images

Man's phone drops in front of pack of hyenas

The chilling incident, captured on camera was shared by a TikTok user under the handle @theplanforfeits, has since gone viral, leaving South Africans both anxious and amused.

In the footage, the man was on a nature excursion when his cell phone slipped, and one of the hyenas tried to get hold of it. However, the hyena was afraid of the device. It tried multiple times to grab the phone but was too scared until it eventually grabbed it and ran off with it to the rest of the hyenas.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The guy was saddened when the predator had gotten hold of his phone and the clip garnered thousands of views and sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

What to do when faced with a hyena

When encountering a hyena, avoid running away and instead stand tall, make loud noises, and back away slowly while maintaining eye contact. If possible, climb a tree to avoid chasing the hyena. Stay calm, avoid sudden movements, and make yourself appear large. Back away slowly, seek shelter if possible, and be cautious at night. If a pack of hyenas are present, prioritise retreat and use defensive measures like kicking and punching.

Watch the video below:

SA is amused by the hyenas' antics

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts while some laughed it off.

Luyanda said:

"Bro is hearing his familie’s laughter but isn’t sure where it’s coming from."

Tasneem added:

"I would've called the phone to see what he does when it rings."

Bee cracked a joke saying:

"The way I’d be shouting voetsek "nooo” was too sweet."

johangiliomee365 replied:

"At least you have it on video to explain it to the insurance company."

A gent dropped his phone in front of a pack of hyenas, leaving Mzansi in laughter. Image: Edwin Remsberg

Source: Getty Images

3 Top hyena stories that shocked Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a man rolls on the floor with them as if they were cuddly teddy bears, and Mzansi is shocked!

previously reported that a man rolls on the floor with them as if they were cuddly teddy bears, and Mzansi is shocked! A man found himself chasing a hyena in his car at night in Phalaborwa, pointing out how unsafe it has become on the streets.

Online users could not believe how the woman did not hesitate after seeing the hyenas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News