Lesego Marakalla is back on TV and has joined one of the biggest soapies in Mzansi and her Skeem Saam fans are here for it

The talented actress made her debut on Generations: The Legacy on Monday night and according to those in the know she'll play the role of Dr Siphesihle's troublesome patient

The star is popularly known as Rachel Kununtu, a role she played before she left Skeem Saam to focus on her studies full-time

Talented actress Lesego Marakalla is back on TV. The star is now part of the star-studded cast of Generations: The Legacy.

Lesego is known across Mzansi as Rachel Kununtu, a role she played on Skeem Saam for almost a decade. She left the acting industry to focus on her studies full-time.

Lesego Marakalla made her debut on Generations: The Legacy on Monday night, 31 May. The show's social media team took to Twitter to share that she'll play Dr Siphesihle Cele's troublesome patient.

ZAlebs reports that her character will be Winston's partner in crime. A fan of the show also took to Twitter to share a teaser of the soapie in which she lambasts Dr Cele.

The viewers of the show took to the timeline to share their thoughts on Lesego's return to South African TV.

@Terry199411 commented:

"Lols, let's see what she's bringing here."

@PiweMrali asked:

"Wait, was that Rachel Kunutu?"

@PhutiSemenya14 wrote:

"#SkeemSaam I saw Rachel ko #GenerationsTheLegacy?"

@LoniaVee3 said:

"Was that #SkeemSaam's Queen Rachel I just saw on #GenerationsTheLegacy? Please God let it be her. Her talent is missed on our screens."

@TheAmazingNdi added:

"Okay! I hope this is not a cameo for Rachel, I missed her."

