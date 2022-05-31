Lorcia Cooper Kumalo has made her return to Scandal! to continue playing the role of Erin after she left the show a couple of years ago

Lorcia Cooper Kumalo has made her return to Scandal!. The veteran actor appeared in the telenovela on Monday night, 30 May. She left the show a couple of years back.

Lorcia Cooper is back to continue playing the role of Erin in 'Scandal'. Image: @lorcia1cooper

Source: Instagram

The star is back on the soapie to continue playing the role of Erin. Erin is in Johannesburg to look for her daughter, Motshabi. Mo recently came back to Jozi to look for biological mom, Dintle.

Dintle gave birth to Mo when she was still at high school and gave her up for adoption to Erin and her hubby, Tino. The fuming Erin went straight to Dintle's apartment to look for Mo in the lit episode.

TshisaLIVE reports that the soapie shared that Erin and Tino adopted the child on the understanding that Dintle would not interfere even in the future.

The viewers of Scandal! took to Twitter to share their views on Lorcia Cooper's first scene in the show after having been gone for so many years.

@itu_nadia wrote:

"Erin is still as good as we remember her."

@1stMonika commented:

"And then Erin comes back with a mushroom hairstyle."

@sindobaby said:

"It was in this very apartment Dintle is in when she said goodbye to Motshabi."

@Deejaye1978 wrote:

"It's been almost a month now that Mo is in Joburg and Erin never got word from Magalies boarding school that her child is not present."

@sisamazibuko1 added:

"It's good to see her pity with noTino?? but how come she doesn't know her daughter is not at school abamtshelanga yini ukuthi ingane ibalekile."

