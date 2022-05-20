Scandal ! trended on social media when Mo finally confronted Dintle and told her that she's her long lost daughter named Motshabi

The big news came out in the latest episode of the telenovela and Dintle was so shook after finding out she's the bad momma she was trying to expose

Dintle gave birth to a girl when she was still in school and gave her up for adoption and she recently came back in town looking for her biological mother

Dintle is definitely Mo's mom. The big news finally came out in the latest episode of Scandal! and the viewers of the show are here for it.

Dintle fell pregnant when she was a teenager some years back and gave Mo up for adoption to couple, Erin and Tino Martins.

The 14-year-old Mo recently rocked up in town to find her mom. The long-lost daughter confronted Dintle, a role played by Mapaseka Koetle, and told her that she's her mother in the latest episode of the show.

The viewers of the telenovela took to Twitter to react to the news. Many shared that they knew Dintle was the bad mom she was trying to expose.

@Nthabi_Sushi1 said:

"Not Dintle finding out that the very same person she's trying to expose for being a bad mom is her."

@mimi_wamama wrote:

"She is mini Dintle, even the trouble she is causing, the attitude konke."

@Naledi30469606 commented:

"I feel sorry for Dintle. I know she was wrong by not checking on her child, but I wish she didn't embarrass her like that."

@newton_zw said:

"There was absolutely no need to drop a bomb on Dintle like that Mo."

@Nthabi_Sushi1 added:

"It all makes sense that Mo is a 14-year-old, kana it hasn't been that long since Dintle gave her up."

