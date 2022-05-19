Sbahle Mpsiane was involved in a tragic accident in 2018, and the Kwa MamKhize reality TV star has been coming back to the limelight

Now that Sbahle Mpisane is on the road to recovery from the severe injuries she sustained, she has become more open about what the experience has taught her

Recently, the popular socialite has been inspiring her followers as she continues to show her active lifestyle as continues her life

Sbahle Mpisane, known for her fitness content and as Mam'Khize's daughter, is radiating positivity. The socialite makes her recovery from a serious car accident three years ago.

Sbahle is beaming and looking healthy in her messages of inspiration to her supporters.

Sbahle Mpsiane is stronger than ever as she is learning to live with her injuries after her 2018 car accident. Image: Instagram/@sbahle_mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane is embracing change

In her latest Instagram post, Sbahle writes:

"Give people time to get use to the new version of you"

In the picture, Sbahle's leg is in a moon boot which she has been normalising in her pictures. The reality TV star's caption implies that she is on a journey of accepting things about herself that have changed. Briefly News reported that Mam'Khize was proud of her daughter's courage throughout recovery.

Sbahle has been making an effort to incorporate her leg injury as a part of her life. Before her car accident, Sbahle was a fitness influencer and has continued her trade, not letting injury stand in her way.

Sbahle Mpisane works out despite moon boot inspiring followers

Lately, Sbahle shows off her leg as a part of herself as she often posts workout videos showing all the different exercises she can do despite her injury.

Her supporters love to see Sbahle's progress and admire her strength.

@traceylulo commented:

"This makes me happy! May you continue to heal. "

@nkulleygebashe added:

"Back like she never left"

@zoeyzuma praised Sbahle's strength, saying:

"You came back strong babes I love your courage."

@fanaphutiyagae was inspired commenting:

"Beautiful to see u back in the morning, inspirational."

