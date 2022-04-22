Sbahle Mpisane has finally gathered the courage to open up about the fatal accident that almost claimed her life three years ago

The fitness fanatic who is Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's daughter spoke about the car crash in a heart to heart interview with YouTuber Owamie Hlongwane

She addressed many rumors about the crash and also revealed that someone was behind the accident, but she was not comfortable telling the person's identity

Three years after the fatal car accident that changed her life, Sbahle Mpisane has finally gathered the courage to share the details. Mpisane opened about the fateful day in a tell-all interview with Owamie Hlongwane.

Sbahle Mpisane has finally opened up about the fatal accident that changed her life in a tell-all interview. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

In the interview, the fitness bunny addressed many rumors that have been circulating on social media. She spoke about someone snatching her wig, allegations that she was drunk driving, and also claims that there was a passenger who died in the accident.

Drinking and driving

According to Mpisane, although she was out with her friends that night, she was not intoxicated. She claims to have taken a sip or two of alcohol, but she was sober enough to drive, TimesLIVE reports. She said:

"I won't say there was no alcohol involved because I was out. But I don't drink to get drunk, obviously."

What caused the accident?

The South African also reports that Sbahle also revealed someone had a hand in the accident that almost killed her. However, she said that person came forward and admitted their wrongdoings. Mpisane also refused to share the name of the person. She added:

"Someone was the cause of my car accident, but there were no cameras, and I am alive. I happened to know the person. The person was my friend, but it's nothing to talk about because I don't want to mention their name, and I am alive."

Did someone snatch Sbahle's wig?

Peeps have been itching to know whether or not someone really took the fitness fanatic's hair after the accident. Mpisane finally put the rumors to bed, admitting that someone took it, but it was a friend who later brought it back. She said:

"Someone took my wig, but they did return it when I left the hospital. The person who took the wig was an ex-boyfriend".

