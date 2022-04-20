South African actress Masasa Mbangeni has been dealing with a lot of criticism on social media, from people saying she may be pregnant when she had just only gained weight, to others calling her ugly

The award-winning actress recently took to social media to correct a fan who used the wrong term to compliment her by calling her underrated

The actress clapped back, saying that is simply not true, and her other fans agreed with her that out of all the words you can use to describe her, underrated is not one of them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African actress Masasa Mbangeni hasn't been shy to speak up for herself when it comes to social media trolls and recently the award-winning actress took to Twitter to share a throwback image of her winning a South African Film and TV award abbreviated SAFTA. One of her followers retweeted the image and wrote that the actress is underrated and yet supreme.

Masasa Mbangeni has corrected a fan who called her underrated. Image: @madlomo2

Source: Instagram

Masasa didn't receive the tweet well and decided to defend herself and her career by letting her follower know that she may have not been working as much, but underrated is not what she is. In her response, she ensured the follower that while she understands it was a compliment, she is making some corrections.

"Mna? Underrated? Mna? No babe that’s simply not true. I just haven’t been shooting much because I didn’t want to but I definitely not underrated, my body of work in theatre and television says otherwise. I know you meant it as a compliment so andilwi, just making some corrections."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Users of the platform flooded the comment section to voice their opinions regarding the term 'underrated' in the entertainment industry with @Mahlako_Dina saying:

"Underrated? Can never be you!"

@peachesrobyn said:

"People don’t know what underrated means."

@Mndeni361 said:

"The struggle with use of the words like breakout role, underrated etc. continues"

@BuyiTful

"They always use the word loosely."

@mhani_nwaBaloyi added:

"Sis who knows and understands her worth."

@TsholofeloHope said:

"You made it so respectfully. A lot of people know that you’re talented and you really are not underrated."

Masasa Mbangeni angered by fake news claiming she passed, her mother was hysterical

Briefly News previously reported that the Scandal! actress was angered by fake news that claimed that she had passed away. She said the news caused her mother to be hysterical. Her mother called her in tears as she was afraid that the news could be true.

After the call she received from her mother, she took to social media to call out the people who keep spreading fake news about celebrities. She also revealed that the fake news came from a Facebook post that claimed she passed away from Covid-19.

She also shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with her mom, where her mother says she was traumatised by the news.

Source: Briefly News