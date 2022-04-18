A heartbroken lady recently found out she has been dating another woman's husband for two years

chinaza_m took to her Twitter timeline to reveal the news and also shared that her supposed boyfriend has two kids

Many social media users who saw the post sympathised with the heartbroken lady and took to the comments section to share motivational messages with her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An emotional lady has recently taken to social media to open up about how she found out she was dating a married man.

The post sighted by Briefly News on the Twitter timeline of chinaza_m_ had her sharing that after dating her boyfriend for two years, she just found out he had been married all along with children.

A sad young lady found out that a man she had been dating for years is married with kids. Photo credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images

Source: UGC

"Apparently my boyfriend of 2 years is married for 6 years now with 2 kids, I can't find the tears.

"For all the nights I prayed for him and gave my whole heart, it is well, unless I don't serve a living God."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Her post got many people talking online. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 40,000 likes with almost 700 retweets and over 2400 quote tweets.

Social media reacts

@G_Samito commented:

"Please if you’re reading this, you people should stop breaking people’s hearts. There’s always an early stage to quit if you’re not down for it.. When things like this happens, people hardly ever get over it.. messes one up for so long.. please.. chai."

@Shiroe_Ace replied:

"He might want to marry you as second wife. Be patient with him."

@STAIN62137954 wrote:

"If there is anything I know, I am sure he loves you and did not want to lose you with such negative news about his marital status. If it were not for what western religion did to us, he could have also married you."

From @toniaworldwide:

"You don't own anybody that explanation I was a victim too for 6 months without knowing he was married too."

@DanielRegha commented:

"A lot of people have mastered the act of deception in relationships, & sadly they prey on the naivety of others; It hurts but the best u can do after crossing paths with such heartbreakers is to forgive them, learn from the experience & move on otherwise you will not heal urself."

Man marries girlfriend he dated for 6 years

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young Nigerian man, Abdullahi Mustapha, has in an exclusive message sent to Briefly News revealed that he dated his wife, Ibrahim Mufidat Ufedo, for more than six years before they got married.

Abdullahi stated that people thought their relationship would end at the school gate but they were proven wrong.

Despite people’s doubt about their relationship, they got married in February. On Friday, March 11, the man said they marked their one-month wedding anniversary.

Source: Briefly News