A young man, Abdullahi Mustapha, said he dated his wife for six years before he married her despite people's doubt about the relationship

The couple who lived in the same lodge as students met at Federal Polytechnic Idah, Kogi state in 2016

The lover's throwback snaps showed they had an enjoyable time together while they were still dating

A young Nigerian man, Abdullahi Mustapha, has in an exclusive message sent to Briefly News revealed that he dated his wife, Ibrahim Mufidat Ufedo, for more than six years before they got married.

Abdullahi stated that people thought their relationship would end at the school gate but they were proven wrong.

The man said people thought their relationship would not last. Photo source: Abdullahi Mustapha

Source: Facebook

Happily married

Despite people’s doubt about their relationship, they got married in February. On Friday, March 11, the man said they marked their one-month wedding anniversary.

A part of his message read:

“I married my girlfriend I date back then in school for over 6 years, everyone thought our relationship will end at the school gate, and we prove them wrong…”

The husband said that their relationship started in 2016 at the Federal Polytechnic Idah in Kogi state. While Mufidat was studying business administration, Abdullahi was a mechanical engineering student. They were both lodge mates.

Source: Briefly News