A Nigerian man has, in a video interview, said that he is tired of the country and would die elsewhere like Ukraine

The man revealed that during fuel scarcity in Nigeria, which lasted for weeks, he was spending almost his daily income on transport

According to him, despite having different skills like tiling and farming, he is still struggling to make ends meet

In an interview, a Nigerian man has said that he would make fuel sell for R3 or R2 a litre if he had the power.

The man expressed frustration and revealed that he is currently working on leaving the country very soon as his papers are being worked on.

Let me go to Ukraine and face bombs

While laughing, the man said that God would be unhappy with him if he died in Nigeria. He added that he would prefer to go to Ukraine and face bombs than wallowing in abject poverty in his country.

The frustrated Nigerian stated that the country would not change as all its ruling elites are opposed to such. He revealed that during the fuel scarcity, he sometimes trekked from Ikeja to Iyana Ipaja because fares were expensive.

I have five skills

He believes fuel price determines inflation in the country. He said he could not afford to spend like R70 on transport when he makes R90 in a day.

According to him, Nigeria’s younger generations are the country’s hope. He has five handworks he learnt just to survive.

Johnpaul Uchenna Ukachukwu said:

"If you give him R30 now he will vote for Tinubu."

Livingstone Sanderson said:

"I plead with the Government of Nigeria 2 pay every & each of her citizen minimum wage of #60,000 from birth untill death."

Collins Unus said:

"Men it's this bad for real.. my profession is cashing out in europe like this me self dey fine means to jappa."

Alao Taye Oluwasegun said:

"Every country with peculiar challenges, let change out mentality Nigeria can be better."

Adaoma Great said:

"Take am easy for GOD will see us through."

He was brought back in good health: Nigerian lawmaker's son studying in Ukraine dies weeks after evacuation

Briefly News previously reported that Uzaifa Modach, one of the Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine, is dead.

Modach, a final year student of Zaporozhye State Medical University, Ukraine, was evacuated from Europe two weeks ago.

Briefly News notes that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had approved $8.5 million to evacuate 5 000 Nigerians from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

The Sokoto state government also organised the safe evacuation of the students from the state who were studying in Ukraine.

