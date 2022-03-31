A happy man has sent social media into a frenzy as he celebrated the holy matrimony of his best friends

The man, however, shared private chats showing his conversation with the male bestie before he hooked him up with his future wife

Social media users have hailed the man as the perfect matchmaker and many have sought the same service he rendered his besties

One man has been dubbed a perfect matchmaker by peeps after engineering the meeting of two of his best friends that would result in a marriage.

The Twitter user, @MayorKingz had announced on the social media platform that his male and female best friends are now a couple.

He had hooked them up together. Photo Credit: @MayorKingz

It all started with a hook-up request

@MayorKingz attached to the tweet photos of his married besties and screenshots of a private chat he had with the newly-wedded husband before he hooked them up.

In the chat, the male bestie had replied to his status post of a photo of two ladies and requested a hook-up. The kind friend had responded that the two ladies are his colleagues at work. Their conversation eventually made headway and the fella linked his male and female besties up.

Peeps react

@BoodaLeye said:

"Did something like this before but couldn't continue when they got to the genotype juncture. Happy married life to the couple."

@BBB said:

"I know how this feels. I connected my twin and her now hubby together and that's the best union I've seen yet. They both shared same goals, aspirations, etc so why not connect both of them. I believe if people can think like this, the world will be a better place. Cheers!"

@klaysign said:

"Why do we have so many single people looking for hook-ups? Is it that hard to walk up to a guy or girl that you feel strongly about to talk with and build up a relationship that can last a lifetime? Certainly not."

