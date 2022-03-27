A man shared his insights with successful women online by saying that they are single because of their attitude

He said that men are not intimidate by their money and many peeps retaliated with advice for him to date broke girls instead

While peeps didn't take too kindly to the his statement, some agreed with him and shared their experiences

Collen Sambo posted an open letter on Twitter to successful women stating that their single because of their attitude.

Sambo assure women that:

"...Your success doesn’t intimidate us."

His statement earned him a flurry of comments from peeps with mixed opinions.

Twitter was set alight by Collen's statement. Peeps agreed with his statement while some shared their views on why women get an attitude. Others turned the statement on its head and shared the behaviours they encountered from successful men.

@ATswanaGoddess advised:

"Ya'll wanna cheat and keep it wild but you can't handle being held accountable in a relationship, so you'd rather call it an attitude problem. Date broke huns ke and move right along."

@jeff_Ntshwane mused:

@Solly365 said:

"It's a pity their arguments always attach emotions. If they could listen to us men for once and try to use our advises, maybe we could go somewhere. We know that we are not perfect either. Let us try to listen to each other and try to build our society. We all need to adapt."

@ZandiTwala shared the alternative:

@Thandi06629628 agreed:

"I understand your point. For some weird reason some women when they get successful they feel the need to rub it on everyone's face, including other women. It's annoying really."

